Nifty auto up by 3.03 pc on Thursday despite poor sales
Nifty auto up by 3.03 pc on Thursday despite poor sales

Sensex jumps 637 points while Nifty regains 11,000 mark

ANI | Updated: Aug 08, 2019 16:46 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices staged a smart recovery during second half of trading on Thursday with the Nifty closing above 11,000 mark.
The market rallied after reports suggested that the government is likely to roll back the recently-imposed higher tax on foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). The introduction of a surcharge on higher income brackets announced in the Budget by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has led to a brisk selloff by FPIs.
At the closing bell, the BSE S&P Sensex was up 637 points or 1.74 per cent at 37,327 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 177 points or 1.63 per cent to 11,032.
All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty auto up by 3.03 per cent, realty by 1.86 per cent, IT by 1.83 per cent and PSU banks by 1.73 per cent.
Among stocks, auto companies showed gains at the bourses despite poor sales figures. Tata Motors gained by 5.62 per cent, Bajaj Auto by 3.9 per cent, Mahindra & Mahindra by 3.8 per cent and Hero MotoCorp by 3.3 per cent.
HCL Tech was up by 6.6 per cent, JSW Steel by nearly 5 per cent, heavyweight Reliance Industries by 4.26 per cent, Bharat Petroleum by 3.9 per cent, Yes Bank by 2.9 per cent and Coal India by 2.8 per cent
However, Tata Steel slipped by over 4 per cent, pharma major Cipla by 2.7 per cent, UltraTech Cements by 2.2 per cent and Indiabulls Housing Finance by nearly 1 per cent.
Meanwhile, Asian shares struggled to rally as data showed Chinese exports rose 3.3 per cent in July from a year earlier. Imports also declined by less than expected, suggesting some resilience to the drawn-out US-China tariff war.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan bounced 0.6 per cent even though it was still down more than 7 per cent over the past two weeks. The Shanghai Composite index was up by 0.93 per cent, Japan's Nikkei edged up 0.37 per cent while Hang Seng index rose 0.48 per cent.
(ANI)

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 15:49 IST

Radico Khaitan reports 21 pc jump in Q1 net revenue at Rs 624 crore

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Radico Khaitan, one of the largest spirits companies in the country, on Thursday reported 20.8 per cent jump in its net revenue from operations at Rs 624 crore during April to June compared to Rs 516 crore in Q1 FY19.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 14:45 IST

Solid air passenger demand, record load factor in June: IATA

Geneva [Switzerland], Aug 8 (ANI): The International Air Transport Association (IATA) on Thursday announced global passenger traffic results for June showing that demand (measured in revenue passenger kilometres or RPKs) rose by 5 per cent compared to June 2018.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 14:20 IST

Greaves Cotton reports marginal dip in Q1 profit at Rs 38 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Diversified engineering major Greaves Cotton on Thursday reported a marginal dip in its profit after tax at Rs 38 crore in the April to June quarter of 2019-20 as against Rs 40 crore in Q1 FY19.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 13:03 IST

ATC: Learning app for CA

New Delhi [India] August 08 (ANI/NewsVoir): ATC app, a mobile app that is especially designed for Charted Accountant student is accumulating tremendous appreciation all over India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 12:44 IST

KIOCL back in black, reports PBT of Rs 23 crore in Q1

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Government-owned KIOCL Ltd (earlier known as Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Ltd) on Thursday reported a profit before tax of Rs 23.09 crore during the first fiscal quarter against a loss of Rs 3.47 crore during the corresponding period of previous financial year

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 12:42 IST

Avenue Growth announces launch of AI-based Sales Assist

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 08 (ANI): Avenue Growth is one of India's largest sales and service platform with pan-India coverage and active sales in more than 500 cities. The sales support network has managed to achieve distinction for creating 12000 employment growth opportunities. The core a

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 12:17 IST

Rockwell Automation to help Indian manufacturers' bridge...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 08 (ANI/BusinessWire India): On the concluding day of the Rockwell Automation 2019 TechEd India, the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and information announced its plans to help partner manufacturers in India equip their workforce better in

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 12:10 IST

Cummins India reports 17 pc drop in Q1 FY20 PAT at Rs 152 crore

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Diesel and gas engine major Cummins India has reported a profit after tax of Rs 152 crore in the April to June quarter of current fiscal, down 17 per cent compared to Rs 184 crore reported for the same period last year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 11:43 IST

JSPL rejects speculation of payment default, says it will...

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) has said that all recent speculations with respect to its payment default are baseless and false in nature.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 11:10 IST

Diamond trading quiet amid tight profits

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 08 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Diamond-market sentiment was weak in July due to tight profits and liquidity. The pressures facing cutters and dealers resulted from the high rough supply at inflated prices during 2017 and 2018, even as polished prices were softening

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 11:08 IST

Tata Steel divests 70 pc in Thailand arm to Synergy Metals and...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Tata Steel's board of directors has approved of the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Dubai-based Synergy Metals and Mining Fund to divest 70 per cent of its stake in Tata Steel Thailand.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 10:36 IST

Rakhibazaar.com makes same-day deliveries possible for people in...

New Delhi [India] August 08 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Festivals may come and go, but the time and efforts which they take for their preparations and arrangements can leave anyone in total disarray. It's only about a day that requires days of preparations and once they get passed, it brings a sense of

Read More
iocl