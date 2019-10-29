Tata Motors was up by 13 pc on Tuesday noon at Rs 167.35 per share
Tata Motors was up by 13 pc on Tuesday noon at Rs 167.35 per share

Sensex jumps by 433 points, Tata Motors gains by 13 pc while metal stocks shine

ANI | Updated: Oct 29, 2019 12:08 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): After a subdued beginning, equity benchmark indices witnessed strong gains around noon on Tuesday following positive global sentiment on hopes of a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve.
Besides, some reports suggested that the government is planning a series of tax alignments for equities in coming weeks in a bid to further boost investor sentiment.
At 12 noon, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 433 points or 1.1 per cent at 39,683 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 124 points to 11,751. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green except for Nifty FMCG. Nifty metal was up by 3.7 per cent, auto up by 3.2 per cent, PSU bank by 1.4 per cent and pharma by 1.3 per cent.
Among stocks, Tata Motors jumped by 13.41 per cent to Rs 167.50 per share. During the one-hour muhurat trading on Sunday evening, it had made a dramatic gain of 17.8 per cent at Rs 149.55 per share despite recently reporting a standalone net loss of Rs 1,282 crore during the second quarter ended September 30.
Metal scrips too showed gains with Tata Steel edging higher by 6.5 per cent, JSW Steel by 5.2 per cent, Vedanta by 4.8 per cent and Hindalco by 2 per cent.
But telecom stocks continued their downward slide after the Supreme Court last week rejected the operators' definition of adjusted gross revenue (AGR). The judgement will negatively impact incumbent cash-strapped operators by over Rs 92,000 crore.
Vodafone Idea plunged by 7.8 per cent, Bharti Infratel by 6.2 per cent and Bharti Airtel by 3.5 per cent.
Meanwhile, Asian shares rose to a three-month peak after Wall Street hit all-time highs a day earlier amid hopes of progress in US-China trade talks.
(ANI)

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 11:47 IST

Adani partners with US-based Digital Realty to build data centre...

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): In a strategic move to accelerate its foray into the data centre domain, the 13 billion dollar Adani Group on Tuesday announced partnership with San Francisco-based Digital Realty, the world's leading global provider of data centre, co-location and inter-conn

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 11:46 IST

Keiretsu Global Forum appoints Gaurav Malhotra managing partner...

New Delhi [India] Oct 29 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Keiretsu Forum, a global network of accredited angel investors, has appointed Gaurav Malhotra as head of its newly-formed healthcare committee. The committee curates investors, corporates, start-ups, universities and healthcare professionals on a sing

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 10:58 IST

Equity indices in the green, Tata Motors jumps by 14 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were in the positive zone during early hours on Tuesday after an extended weekend on account of Diwali, tracking a spurt in Asian scrips amid hopes of progress in US-China trade talks.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 10:53 IST

BSE-Ebix get IRDAI approval to sell life and non-life insurance products

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Asia's oldest exchange BSE and its joint venture partner Ebix, the global leader in insurance exchanges, have received in-principle approval for a certificate of registration to act as a direct insurance broker under the IRDAI (Insurers Brokers) Regulations

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 09:02 IST

Merck to establish its Sustainability Centre at District 2020, Dubai

Dubai [UAE]/Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 29 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck KGaA Germany, a leading science and technology company, announced the establishment of its Sustainability Centre in District 2020, Dubai.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 19:17 IST

First Lady of Burundi contributes to Merck Foundation campaign...

Accra [Ghana] / Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany is very happy to receive an empowering song to break the stigma around infertility in Africa and rest of the world as a contribution from the First Lady of Burun

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 18:01 IST

Sitharaman meets IFAD president Houngbo to boost efforts for...

New Delhi [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday met Gilbert F Houngbo, president of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), who is in India this week to meet government leaders for strengthening joint efforts to boost farmers' income and build sust

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 17:10 IST

Biocon moves up to rank 6th on Science careers' top 20 global pharma list

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Biopharmaceuticals major Biocon Ltd said on Monday it has moved up in top 10 global biotech employers ranking for 2019 and continues to be the only company from Asia to feature on the US-based Science magazine's annual careers top 20 employers' list.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 16:38 IST

Indya Estates - Bringing Dreams to Reality

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Indya Estates - a young, dynamic realty group creating an experience in developing residential and commercial properties at Bengaluru. As a renowned quality centric organization supported by experienced professionals, quality is its prior

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 16:14 IST

Jackie Shroff gives Away Global Choice Awards

New Delhi [India], Oct 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Global Choice Awards 2019 powered by Xel Research facilitate the shining stars of India. The awards were given to the achievers by eminent Bollywood celebrity Jackie Shroff and the ceremony was organized by Xel Research awarding Global Choice Awards

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 14:05 IST

Brands must innovate as tech advances transform consumer...

New Delhi [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Fast-moving consumer good (FMCG) companies and retailers in India are evolving at a rapid pace and facing major disruption in various parts of the value chain, according to a new study by global consulting major Deloitte and apex industry body FICCI.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 13:12 IST

Know more about Personal Loan repayment tenor to make an...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv, offers personal loans that can be used to fund big-ticket expenses and other obligations in a cost-effective manner. This unsecured loan not only offers ease of accessibility but also

Read More
iocl