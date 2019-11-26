Sensex jumps by 433 points to hit record high

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 25 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices gained over 1 per cent during the afternoon on Monday with Sensex clocking a record high with a gain of 433 points to touch 40,792.

The spurt was due to across-the-board buying amid positive global cues and reports of some progress in the US-China trade dispute.

At 2:30 pm, the Nifty 50 was up by 133 points to 12,047 with all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange in the green. Nifty metal was up by 2.98 per cent, auto by 1.66 per cent and financial service by 1.39 per cent.

Bharti Infratel gained by 6.9 per cent to Rs 248.15 per share while Bharti Airtel was up by 5.8 per cent to Rs 445.05 apiece.

Tata Steel added gains of 4.6 per cent, Hindalco by 4.2 per cent and JSW Steel by 3.6 per cent. IndusInd Bank, Grasim, Vedanta, Eicher Motors and HDFC too gained by over 2.4 per cent each.(ANI)

