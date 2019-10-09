Bharti Airtel gained by 4.4 pc to trade at Rs 356.70 per share
Bharti Airtel gained by 4.4 pc to trade at Rs 356.70 per share

Sensex jumps by over 400 points, banking stocks surge

ANI | Updated: Oct 09, 2019 13:28 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices bucked morning losses and extended gains in the afternoon trade on Wednesday as buying pressure built up on hopes of rosy corporate earning results for the second quarter.
At 1:20 pm, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 407 points at 37,941 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 114 points to 11,241. At the National Stock Exchange, most sectoral indices turned green except for FMCG, IT and media.
Among stocks, Bharti Airtel emerged as the top winner with gains of 4.4 per cent to trade at Rs 356.70 per share. IndusInd Bank was up by 4.1 per cent, UltraTech Cement by 3.7 per cent, Mahindra & Mahindra by 3.1 per cent and ICICI Bank by 2.8 per cent.
But Yes Bank was down by 3.8 per cent at Rs 43.90 per share after gaining for two straight sessions. Titan, Zee Entertainment, HCL Technologies and ITC too were in the red.
Meanwhile, Asian markets were sharply lower as US-China trade frictions persisted even as officials from the two countries meet this week to work out a deal.
Updated: Oct 09, 2019 14:51 IST

Strengthen your investment portfolio by investing in Bajaj...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 09 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Reserve Bank of India reduced the repo rate by another 25 basis points on October 4, bringing it to 5.15 per cent - it's lowest in nine years.

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 14:23 IST

Former OLA executive joins Milkbasket as the new Head of Engineering

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Oct 09 (ANI/NewsVoir): Milkbasket, India's largest daily grocery delivery company today announced the appointment of ex-OLA executive, Nitin Gupta as Head of Engineering.

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 14:04 IST

Shanti Raghavan, Social Entrepreneur of the Year 2019, launches...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Oct 09 (ANI/NewsVoir): Shanti Raghavan, Founder of EnAble India and Ashoka Fellow, who along with Dipesh Sutariya recently won the coveted Social Entrepreneur of the Year 2019 by Schwab Foundation and World Economic Forum, launched Ashoka's #LeadYoung Forum in this weeken

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 13:46 IST

India's leading business families invest in NeuroLeap

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 09 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Rajashree Birla, Chairperson, Aditya Birla centre for community initiatives & rural development and Sminu Jindal, MD, Jindal Saw & Founder Chairperson, Svayam, have picked up stakes in NeuroLeap, a brain enhancement & mental health venture,

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 13:06 IST

Stable outlook for Chinese banks balances deteriorating...

Hong Kong, Oct 9 (ANI): The operating environment for Chinese banks is deteriorating as the escalating trade tensions with the United States will add further pressure to the country's economic growth, Moody's Investors Service said in a new report released on Wednesday.

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 12:48 IST

McDonald's celebrates Founder's Day in North and East India

New Delhi [India] Oct 09 (ANI/NewsVoir): Honouring the visionary restaurateur and pioneer of the QSR industry Ray Kroc on his birth anniversary, McDonald's celebrated Founder's Day across 152 restaurants in North and East India.

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 12:32 IST

Andaman Holidays bags National Tourism Award

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] Oct 09 (ANI/NewsVoir): Andaman Holidays, leading destination management and yacht agency in the Andamans, has bagged the prestigious National Tourism Award 2017-18 for organising India's first-ever yacht carnival - Sail the Andamans - in 2018 and 2019 at the Andaman Island

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 12:30 IST

Japan's PMDA issues GMP certificate to Lupin's unit at Mandideep facility

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Pharma major Lupin Ltd on Wednesday announced the receipt of good manufacturing practice (GMP) certificate from the Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) of Japan for its active pharmaceutical ingredient facility at Mandideep in Madhya Pradesh.

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 12:17 IST

SRAM MRAM deals with LM Engineering for mines in Zambia

Lusaka [Zambia] Oct 09 (ANI/NewsVoir): Global mining conglomerate SRAM & MRAM Group entered into an agreement with LM Engineering of Zambia to enhance the operational performances and practices of small and mid-sized mines in Zambia.

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 11:48 IST

RBI extends Chhibber's term as J&K Bank's interim CMD for 6 months

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved six months extension to R K Chhibber as the interim Chairman and Managing Director of the Jammu and Kashmir Bank.

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 11:35 IST

Forevermark launches flagship store with Fortofino in Chandigarh

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India] Oct 09 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Forevermark, the diamond brand from the De Beers Group, opens its flagship store in partnership with Fortofino, a jewellery brand for every occasion.

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 11:08 IST

JLR's Jul to Sep retail sales fall 0.7 pc to 1.28 lakh units: Tata Motors

Whitley [UK], Oct 9 (ANI): Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) retail sales for the quarter ending September 30 totalled 128,953 vehicles, down by 0.7 per cent compared to the same period a year ago.

