Sensex, Nifty close flat; IT, power stocks climb

Mumbai [India], December 30 (ANI): The Indian equities markets key indices witnessed range-bound trading on Thursday with benchmark Sensex and Nifty closing flat.

There was good buying support in IT and power stocks while metal and energy stocks witnessed selling pressure.

The 30 stock S&P Sensex of the Bombay Stock Exchange ended the day at 57,794.32 points, down 0.02 per cent or 12.17 points from its previous day's close at 57,806.49 points.



Earlier, the Sensex opened in the negative at 57,755.40 points but traded in the positive terrain for the most part of the day before turning into red towards the closing session. The Sensex touched a high of 58,010.03 points and low of 57,578.99 points in the intra-day.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange closed 0.06 per cent or 9.65 points down at 17,203.95 points. The Nifty touched a high of 17,264.05 points and a low of 17,146.35 points in the intra-day.

There was good buying support in IT companies. HCL Technologies jumped 1.94 per cent to Rs 1317.05. Wipro rose 1.52 per cent to Rs 714.10. TCS jumped 1.08 per cent to Rs 3733.15 and Tech Mahindra closed 0.78 per cent higher at Rs 1800.55.

There was strong buying support in power stocks also. NTPC surged more than 3 per cent. Power Grid Corporation jumped 0.49 per cent to Rs 205.35.

There was selling pressure in energy and steel stocks. Reliance Industries slumped 1.94 per cent to Rs 2356.45. Tata Steel fell 1.34 per cent to Rs 1101.10. Maruti Suzuki 0.82 per cent lower at Rs 7284.35; Bajaj Finance 0.63 per cent down at Rs 6868.85; State Bank of India 0.54 per cent down at Rs 451.80; Sun Pharma 0.47 per cent down at Rs 834.35 were among the major Sensex losers. (ANI)

