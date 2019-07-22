Small and midcap stock suffered the most on Monday morning
Small and midcap stock suffered the most on Monday morning

Sensex, Nifty plunge as small and midcap stocks come under pressure

ANI | Updated: Jul 22, 2019 10:29 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices extended losses during early hours on Monday tracking weak global cues with small and midcap stocks suffering losses.
At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was down 268 points at 38,069 while the Nifty 50 slipped 73 points to 11,346. At the National Stock Exchange, sectoral indices were mixed with Nifty bank, finance service, FMCG and realty in the red.
Among stocks, HDFC dropped 3.3 per cent while Bajaj Finserv slipped 3.02 per cent. HDFC Bank was down 2.8 per cent, Bajaj Finance by 2.5 per cent and Coal India 2.2 per cent.
However, mining major Vedanta gained 4.4 per cent while Yes Bank was up 3.2 per cent. The others which showed gains were Tata Motors, Maruti and Bharti Infratel.
Meanwhile, Asian stocks fell as investors were wary of an aggressive interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve and heightened tensions in the Middle East after Iran's seizure of a British tanker lifted crude oil prices.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.4 per cent while the Nikkei fell 0.3 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index was down 1.1 per cent, the Hang Seng dropped 0.9 per cent and South Korea's KOSPI shed 0.1 per cent. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 11:05 IST

Current account deficit to print at $16-17 billion in Q1 FY20: ICRA

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): India's current account deficit (CAD) is expected to remain largely steady at 16 billion to 17 billion dollars or 2.3 per cent of GDP in the first quarter (April to June) of the current fiscal year 2019-20 despite recent contraction in merchandise exports and imports,

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 20:18 IST

India's biggest Coworking launch by OneCulture with 3200 seats...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 20 (ANI): OneCulture coworking has inaugurated its first facility in Eros City Square Mall, Sector 49.

 

 

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 17:59 IST

Eight more air routes added under UDAN scheme

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Eight more routes have become functional under the regional air connectivity scheme UDAN, the Central government said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 16:57 IST

HDFC Bank Q1 FY20 profit up 21 pc at Rs 5,568 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20 (ANI): Private lender HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a net profit of Rs 5,568 crore for the quarter ended June 30, marking an increase of 21 per cent in the year-on period.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 14:56 IST

Miss Deaf Asia 2018 inaugurates Sivantos's 200th BestSound Centre in Pune

New Delhi [India] July 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Nishtha Dudeja, Miss Deaf Asia 2018 along with Paul Guthrie, VP Regional Sales APAC, Sivantos and Avinash Pawar, CEO, Sivantos India Pvt. Ltd. inaugurated the Sivantos's 200th BestSound Centre in Viman Nagar, Pune.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 14:34 IST

Finance Commission to visit Chhattisgarh from July 23 to 25

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): The 15th Finance Commission headed by Chairman N K Singh will visit Chhattisgarh from July 23 to 25.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 14:18 IST

DLF Foundation and CGS Hospitals bag Responsible Business Awards 2019

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] July 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): In the recently concluded India Human Capital Summit and Awards 2019, DLF Foundation and CGS Hospital had been recognized with 'Responsible Business Award 2019 for excellence in Veterinary Health Care' and 'Sustainable Education Strategy' respectively

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 14:09 IST

India's Bubble tea brand to expand its business nationally

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bubble tea, which is also known as pearl milk tea, Boba juice or Boba tea is gaining immense popularity across the world, driven by rising demand for non-alcoholic and non-carbonated drinks.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 14:05 IST

Goyal to launch Global Innovation Index 2019 on July 24

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal will launch the Global Innovation Index (GII) on July 24 in the presence of World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) Director General Francis Gurry.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 14:03 IST

Ease the sting of vector-borne diseases with Dengue Cover from...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] July 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Vector-borne diseases like dengue and malaria are spread through mosquitoes and affect many people across India every year. As per the reports from the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme, in 2018, more than 89,974 dengue case

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 11:56 IST

Illegal ISI-marked helmets factory raided in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India] July 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Acting on the complaint of NGO Utprarit Consumer Foundation, the team of scientists and staff raided one factory in Mohan Nagar, Ghaziabad. This Factory was making ISI marked helmets without having a valid license to do so.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 11:34 IST

L&T Finance Holdings reports profit of Rs 549 crore in Q1 FY20

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 20 (ANI): L&T Finance Holdings (LTFH), a diversified non-banking financial company (NBFC), has posted consolidated profit after tax of Rs 549 crore for the first quarter of 2019-20, up 2 per cent from Rs 538 crore in Q1 FY19.

Read More
iocl