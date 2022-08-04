Sensex, Nifty volatile after 6 days of back-to-back gains

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 4 (ANI): After six consecutive days of rally, the Indian equities markets key indices witnessed volatile trading on Thursday with benchmark Sensex trading 421 points down in the afternoon session dragged by heavyweight Reliance Industries.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 57,928.84 points at 2.11 pm, which is 421.69 points or 0.72 per cent down from its previous day's close at 58,350.53 points.

The markets witnessed a volatile session. The Sensex started the day in the positive at 58,571.28 points and rose to a high of 58,712.66 points in the morning session. The Sensex slipped into negative in the late morning session. It fell to a low of 57,577.05 points in the intra-day.

The Sensex is trading in the negative after six consecutive sessions of gains. The index had gained 214.17 points or 0.37 per cent on Wednesday.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading 96.05 points or 0.55 per cent down at 17,292.10 points against its previous day's close at 17,388.15 points.



The Nifty witnessed volatility after six consecutive sessions of gains. The Nifty had gained 42.70 points or 0.25 per cent on Wednesday.

The index heavyweight Reliance Industries Limited was trading 1.99 per cent down at Rs 2553.95. NTPC slumped 3.82 per cent to Rs 153.65.

State Bank of India was trading 1.80 per cent down at Rs 531.05.

Power Grid Corporation, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank and HCL Technologies were among the major Sensex losers.

Only nine of the 30 scrips that are part of the benchmark Sensex were trading in the positive. Sun Pharma jumped 2.29 per cent to Rs 917.45. Nestle India rose 1.96 per cent to Rs 19750.

Other major Sensex gainers were Infosys, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Tata Steel, ITC, Mahindra & Mahindra and Wipro. (ANI)

