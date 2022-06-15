Sensex, Nifty witness volatile session amid negative global cues

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 (ANI): A day after crashing by around 2.7 per cent, the Indian stock market's benchmark Sensex witnessed volatile trading on Tuesday amid negative cues from its global peers.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex was trading 30.76 points or 0.06 per cent higher at 52,877.46 points at 1.29 pm against its previous day's close at 52,846.70 points.

Tracking the weakness in the global equities, the Sensex started the day sharply down at 52,495.94 points and slumped to a low of 52,459.48 points in the morning trade.

Good buying support was witnessed in the late morning trade. The Sensex rose to a high of 53,095.32 points. The index slipped into the negative again in the afternoon session.

The market is witnessing a volatile session after two consecutive days of heavy selloffs. The Sensex had lost 1456.74 points or 2.68 per cent on Monday and 1016.84 points or 1.84 per cent in the previous session.



The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading 10.05 points or 0.06 per cent down at 15,764.35 points.

The Nifty started the day sharply down at 15,674.25 points and slumped to a low of 15,659.45 points in the morning trade. The index rose to a high of 15,858.00 points in the intra-day.

The Nifty had lost 427.40 points or 2.64 per cent on Monday.

Tech Mahindra tumbled 2.20 per cent to Rs 1029.25. The index heavyweight Reliance Industries Limited was trading 1.25 per cent down at Rs 2629.50. IndusInd Bank slumped 1.23 per cent to Rs 853.55. HDFC slipped 1.15 per cent to Rs 2106.70.

Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Sun Pharma and Titan were among the other major Sensex losers.

NTPC jumped 2.12 per cent to Rs 152. Power Grid Corporation rose 1.98 per cent to Rs 226.70. Bharti Airtel, Mahindra & Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Infosy, L&T, Tata Steel and Dr Reddy's Laboratories were among the major Sensex gainers. (ANI)

