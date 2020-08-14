Sensex opens with surge of 122 points

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): The Sensex opened at 38,432 points, with a surge of 122 points on Friday. Nifty on the other hand, opened at 11,340 with a gain of 40 points.

Currently, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) is trading at 38,389, up by 78.30 points, while the Nifty is trading at 11,329, which is up by 28.95 points.

Sun Pharma, Reliance, Larsen & Toubro were the top three gains in BSE currently, while in NSE Cipla, Sun Pharma and Shree Cement Limited were in top three in Nifty. (ANI)