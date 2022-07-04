Sensex reverses losses, trades 113 point higher

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 4 (ANI): The Indian stock markets' key indices witnessed choppy trading on Monday with the benchmark Sensex, which witnessed selling pressure in the morning, turning positive later in the day helped by good buying support in banking and financial stocks.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex was trading 113.14 points or 0.21 per cent higher at 53,021.07 points at 12.48 pm against its previous session's close at 52,907.93 points.

Earlier, the Sensex started the day in the red at 52,851.67 points and fell to a low of 52,674.81 points in the morning trade.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading 3.30 points or 0.02 per cent higher at 15,755.35 points.

Earlier, the Nifty 50 started the day in the red at 15,710.50 points and fell to a low of 15,661.80 points.



There was good buying support in banking and financial stocks.

IndusInd Bank surged 2.58 per cent to Rs 828.30. ICICI Bank jumped 1.21 per cent to Rs 712.55. State Bank of India was trading 0.57 per cent higher at Rs 469.55. Axis Bank climbed 0.52 per cent to Rs 648.50.

The index heavyweight Reliance Industries Limited was trading 0.39 per cent higher at Rs 2418.30.

ITC surged 3.01 per cent to Rs 292.90. Power Grid Corporation rose 2.08 per cent to Rs 210.80. Bharti Airtel, NTPC, Hindustan Unilever, Titan, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Technologies and Nestle India were among the other major Sensex gainers.

Metal stocks slumped. Tata Steel dipped 2.90 per cent to Rs 848.

Mahindra & Mahindra slipped 2.23 per cent to Rs 1083.70. Tata Consultancy Services slumped 2.07 per cent to Rs 3247.35. Tech Mahindra fell 1.15 per cent to Rs 999.

Maruti Suzuki, Wipro, HDFC, Kotak Bank, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Infosys were the other Sensex losers. (ANI)

