Sensex rises 349 points; banking, infra stocks climb

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24 (ANI): The Indian stock markets key indices, Sensex and Nifty, were trading with a gain of around 0.7 per cent in the afternoon session on Friday led by good buying support in banking, financial and infra stocks.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex was trading 349.55 points or 0.67 per cent higher at 52,615.27 points at 1.20 pm against its previous session's close at 52,265.72 points.

Earlier, the Sensex started sharply higher at 52,654.24 points and soared to a high of 52,909.87 points in the morning trade. The markets witnessed some selling pressure later in the day falling to a low of 52,447.25 points.

This is the second consecutive day of gains in the benchmark Sensex. The index had gained 443.19 points or 0.86 per cent on Thursday.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading 119.10 points or 0.77 per cent higher at 15,675.75 points against its previous day's close at 15,556.65 points.



The Nifty had gained 143.35 points or 0.93 per cent on Thursday.

Mahindra & Mahindra soared 3.30 per cent to Rs 1062. Hindustan Unilever surged 2.37 per cent to Rs 2305.

There was good buying support in banking and financial stocks. Bajaj Finance soared 2.79 per cent to Rs 5599.65. ICICI Bank surged 1.92 per cent to Rs 712.95. IndusInd Bank jumped 1.93 per cent to Rs 801.85. HDFC Bank jumped 1.53 per cent to Rs 1357.35. State Bank of India rose 1.26 per cent to Rs 457.05.

The index heavyweight Reliance Industries Limited was trading 0.74 per cent higher at Rs 2482.75.

Eight of the 30 scrips that are part of the Sensex were trading in the red.

There was selling pressure in IT stocks. Tech Mahindra slumped 1.46 per cent to Rs 976.70. Infosys slipped 1.30 per cent to Rs 1434.35. HCL Technologies fell 1.10 per cent to Rs 960.80. TCS fell 0.84 per cent to Rs 3281.25. Wipro was down 0.61 per cent. (ANI)

