Sensex rises 350 points; HDFC, Bharti Airtel surge

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 29 (ANI): The Indian equities markets benchmark Sensex rose 350 points on Tuesday led by strong buying support in Bharti Airtel and major private banking and financial stocks.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex rallied 350.16 points or 0.61 per cent to 57,943.65 points against its previous day's close at 57,593.49 points.

Earlier, the Sensex started the day on a positive note at 57,814.76 points and surged to a high of 58,001.53 points in the intra-day.

The Sensex has rallied for the second consecutive day. The index had gained 231.29 points or 0.40 per cent on Monday.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange rose 103.30 points or 0.6 per cent to 17,325.30 points against its previous day's close at 17,222 points. The Nifty had gained 69.00 points or 0.4 per cent on Monday.

There was strong buying support in private banking and financial stocks.

HDFC surged 3.06 per cent to Rs 2337.20. HDFC Bank soared 1.40 per cent to Rs 1452.95. Kotak Bank rose 0.74 per cent to Rs 1737.85. Bajaj Finance gained 0.71 per cent to close at Rs 7050.05. ICICI Bank closed 0.70 per cent higher at Rs 715.25.

Bharti Airtel surged 2.89 per cent to Rs 754.55. UltraTech Cement climbed 2.70 per cent to Rs 6527.25. Sun Pharma closed 1.62 per cent higher at Rs 919.50.

Ten of the 30 Sensex scrips closed in the red. ITC fell 0.99 per cent to Rs 254.65. IndusInd Bank, Maruti Suzuki, State Bank of India, Tata Steel and NTPC were among the major Sensex losers. (ANI)