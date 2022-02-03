Sensex slides 393 points; HDFC, L&T, Infosys slump

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 3 (ANI): Reversing three days of winning run the Indian equities markets key indices fell on Thursday dragged by selling pressure in IT, FMCG and select financial stocks.

The benchmark Sensex was trading at 59,164.76 points at 1.10 am, which is 393.57 points or 0.66 per cent lower from its previous day's close at 59,558.33 points.

Earlier, the Sensex opened marginally down at 59,528.16 points and slumped to a low of 59,021.88 points.



The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading at 17,666.75 points, which is 113.25 points or 0.64 per cent down from its previous day's close at 17,780 points.

HDFC slumped 3.11 per cent to Rs 2530.65 a day after the company announced its Q3 results.

There was heavy selling pressure in IT stocks. Infosys fell 1.73 per cent to Rs 1757.20. Tech Mahindra dropped 1.24 per cent to Rs 1464.35. Wipro fell 0.88 per cent to Rs 582.95.

L&T 1.58 per cent down at Rs 1950.50; Hindustan Unilever 1.36 per cent down at Rs 2296.20; Kotak Bank 1.38 per cent down at Rs 1915.50; Bajaj Finance 1.09 per cent down at Rs 7168.20 and Nestle India 1.11 per cent down at Rs 18289 were among the major Sensex losers.

Maruti Suzuki surged 2.03 per cent to Rs 8690. Asian Paints, ITC, Axis Bank, Tata Steel and Titan were among the major Sensex gainers. (ANI)

