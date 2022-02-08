Sensex snaps 3-day losing run; closes 187 points higher

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 8 (ANI): Snapping a three-day losing run, the Indian equities markets benchmark Sensex closed 187 points higher in a volatile session on Tuesday.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex closed at 57,808.58 points, which is 187.39 points or 0.33 per cent higher against its previous day's close at 57,621.19 points.

The markets witnessed volatile trading. The benchmark Sensex opened in the positive at 57,799.67 points and surged to a high of 57,925.82 points. The index slipped to a low of 57,058.77 points in the intra-day.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange closed 53.15 points or 0.31 per cent higher at 17,266.75 points as against its previous day's close at 17,213.60 points.

Earlier the Nifty opened in the positive at 17,279.85 points and surged to a high of 17,306.45 points and a low of 17,043.65 points in the intra-day.

The key indices Sensex and Nifty have closed in the positive for the first time in the past four trading sessions.

Tata Steel surged 3.10 per cent to Rs 1219.55. The index heavyweight Reliance Industries closed 1.64 per cent higher at Rs 2355.60.

Bajaj Finance 1.74 per cent higher at Rs 7051.05; Bajaj Finserv 1.69 per cent higher at Rs 15975.20; Titan 1.38 per cent higher at Rs 2443.60; Asian Paints 1.33 per cent higher at Rs 3216.25 and Axis Bank 1.14 per cent higher at Rs 798.50 were among the major Sensex gainers.

Power Grid Corporation fell 1.66 per cent to Rs 210.10. TCS fell 0.96 per cent to Rs 3742.40.

UltraTech Cement 0.65 per cent down at Rs 7426.35; Tech Mahindra 0.62 per cent down at Rs 1432.75; Kotak Bank 0.60 per cent down at Rs 1818.10 and L&T 0.60 per cent down at Rs 1874.40 were among the major Sensex losers. (ANI)