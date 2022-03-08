Sensex snaps 4-day losing run, closes 581 points higher

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 8 (ANI): The Indian stock markets witnessed volatile trading on Tuesday with the benchmark Sensex closing 581 points higher, snapping four days of losing run.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex ended the day at 53,424.09 points, which is 581.34 points or 1.10 per cent higher from its previous day's close at 52,842.75 points.

Earlier, the Sensex started the day deep in the red at 52,430.06 points and tumbled to a low of 52,260.82 points. The Sensex witnessed smart recovery at the fag-end of the session. It surged to a high of 53,484.26 points in the intra-day.

The Sensex has closed in the positive for the first time in the last five trading sessions. The index had slumped 1491.06 points or 2.74 per cent on Monday.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange regained the 16,000 points level. The Nifty closed 150.30 points or 0.95 per cent higher at 16,013.45 points.

The Nifty also closed in the positive for the first time in the last five trading sessions. The Nifty had lost 382.20 points or 2.35 per cent on Monday.

There was strong buying support in IT stocks.

TCS surged 3.29 per cent to Rs 3599.95. Wipro soared 2.73 per cent to Rs 587.10. Tech Mahindra rose 2.69 per cent to Rs 1462.60. Infosys rose 2.24 per cent to Rs 1778.45. HCL Technologies closed 1.87 per cent higher at Rs 1175.25.

Sun Pharma surged nearly four per cent to Rs 855.55. NTPC 2.77 per cent higher at Rs 133.60; Dr Reddy's Laboratories 2.55 per cent higher at Rs 3867.25 and UltraTech Cement 2.33 per cent higher at Rs 5831.85 were among the major Sensex gainers.

Only six of the 30 scrips that are part of the Sensex closed in the red. Tata Steel slipped 1.73 per cent to Rs 1269.35. Power Grid Corporation, Titan, Nestle India, Reliance Industries and SBI also closed in the red. (ANI)