Sensex snaps 6 days winning runs; closes 52 points lower

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 4 (ANI): After six consecutive days of rally, the Indian equities markets key indices witnessed volatile trading on Thursday with benchmark Sensex closing 52 points lower dragged by selling pressure in heavyweights Reliance Industries and State Bank of India.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex closed 51.73 points or 0.09 per cent down at 58,298.80 points against its previous day's close at 58,350.53 points.

The markets witnessed volatile session. The Sensex started the day in the positive at 58,571.28 points and rose to a high of 58,712.66 points in the morning session. The Sensex slipped into negative in the late morning session. It fell to a low of 57,577.05 points in the intra-day.

The Sensex has closed in the red for the first time in the past seven trading sessions. The index had gained 214.17 points or 0.37 per cent on Wednesday.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange closed 6.15 points or 0.04 per cent down at 17,382.00 points against its previous day's close at 17,388.15 points.



The Nifty witnessed volatility after six consecutive sessions of gains. The Nifty had gained 42.70 points or 0.25 per cent on Wednesday.

The index heavyweight Reliance Industries Limited closed 1.32 per cent down at Rs 2571.40. NTPC dipped 3.10 per cent to Rs 154.80.

There was heavy selling pressure in banking stocks. State Bank of India dipped 1.46 per cent to Rs 532.90. Axis Bank slipped 1.17 per cent to Rs 721.75. Kotak Bank fell 0.88 per cent to Rs 1835.10. IndusInd Bank slipped 0.77 per cent to Rs 1050.10. ICICI Bank closed 0.59 per cent down at 819.85.

Sixteen of the 30 scrips that are part of the benchmark Sensex closed in the positive.

Sun Pharma jumped 2.46 per cent to Rs 919. Nestle India rose 2.39 per cent to Rs 19834.80. Infosys jumped 2.20 per cent to Rs 1599.65.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Wipro, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services and ITC were among the major Sensex gainers. (ANI)

