Sensex surges 1041 points; Bajaj twins soar over 10 per cent each

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 28 (ANI): The Indian stock market's key indices, Sensex and Nifty, surged by around two per cent on Thursday led by a more than 10 per cent jump in Bajaj twins - Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex surged to 56,857.79 points, which is 1041.47 points or 1.87 per cent higher from its previous day's close at 55,816.32 points.

The Sensex started the day sharply higher at 56,267.55 points and surged to a high of 56,914.22 points in the intra-day.

This is the second consecutive day of the rally in the Indian equities markets. The Sensex had gained 547.83 points or 0.99 per cent on Wednesday.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange surged 287.80 points or 1.73 per cent to 16,929.60 points against its previous day's close at 16,641.80 points.



The Nifty had gained 157.95 points or 0.96 per cent on Wednesday.

Bajaj twins surged by more than 10 per cent each. Bajaj Finance surged 10.68 per cent to Rs 7076.30. Bajaj Finserv soared 10.14 per cent to Rs 14652.30. Bajaj twins have surged after announcing better-than-expected quarterly results.

Tata Steel soared 4.59 per cent to Rs 100.35. Kotak Bank surged 4.34 per cent to Rs 1830.IndusInd Bank soared 3.90 per cent to Rs 1017.70.

There was a strong buying support in IT stocks. Infosys soared 3.14 per cent to Rs 1517.45. Tech Mahindra jumped 3.04 per cent to Rs 1038. Wipro rose 2.31 per cent to Rs 416. Tata Consultancy Services surged 2.25 per cent to Rs 3260.20. HCL Technologies soared 1.85 per cent to Rs 945.30.

The index heavyweight Reliance Industries Limited soared 1.57 per cent to Rs 2457.25.

Buying support was across the board. Only five of the 30 scrips that are part of the benchmark Sensex closed in the red.

Bharti Airtel dipped 1.19 per cent to Rs 666.80. UltraTech Cement fell 0.99 per cent to Rs 6474. Dr Reddy's Laboratories, ITC and Sun Pharma also closed in the red. (ANI)

