Sensex surges 423 points; IT, telecom stocks climb

Mumbai [India], December 28 (ANI): The Indian equity markets climbed nearly one per cent in early trade on Tuesday on the back of broad-based buying support.

There was good buying support in IT and telecom stocks. Tech Mahindra surged nearly two per cent. HCL Technologies climbed 1.68 per cent. Infosys rose 1.44 per cent. Bharti Airtel gained nearly one per cent.

The 30 stock S&P Sensex of the Bombay Stock Exchange opened in the positive at 57,751.21 points and climbed to a high of 57,876.84 points. At 11.28 am the Sensex was trading at 57,843.50 points, 0.74 per cent or 423.26 points higher from its previous day's close at 57,420.24 points.



The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading at 17,221.75 points, 0.79 per cent or 135.50 points higher from its previous day close at 17,086.25 points. The Nifty touched a high of 17,225.75 points and low of 17,163.65 points in the intra-day.

Asian Paints surged 2.48 per cent to Rs.3355. Tech Mahindra 1.98 per cent higher at Rs.1820.30; Larsen & Toubro 1.89 per cent higher at Rs.1901.50; Mahindra & Mahindra 1.71 per cent higher at Rs.832.30; HCL Technologies 1.64 per cent higher at Rs.1287.50; UltraTech Cement 1.61 per cent higher at Rs.7370 and Titan 1.59 per cent higher at Rs.2368 were among the major Sensex gainers.

Only three of the 30 scrips that are part of Sensex were trading in the red. IndusInd Bank fell 0.45 per cent to Rs.851.35. Power Grid Corporation 0.36 per cent down at Rs.205.30; Dr Reddy's Laboratories 0.24 per cent down at Rs.4724.50 were the only Sensex scrips trading in the negative. (ANI)

