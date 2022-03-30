Sensex surges 679 points on signs of de-escalation in Russia-Ukraine conflict

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 30 (ANI): The Indian equities markets benchmark Sensex surged by 679 points on Wednesday amid signs of de-escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 58,622.78 points at 11.38 am, which is 679.13 points or 1.17 per cent higher than its previous day's close at 57,943.65 points.

Tracking positive cues from the global equities markets, Sensex started the day sharply higher at 58,362.85 points. Buying interest got stronger later in the day. The Sensex rose to a high of 58,647.37 points in the intra-day.

This is the third consecutive day of the rally in the Indian equities markets. The Sensex had gained 350.16 points or 0.61 per cent on Tuesday.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading 171.45 points or 0.99 per cent higher at 17,496.75 points against its previous day's close at 17,325.30 points.

The Nifty had gained 103.30 points or 0.6 per cent on Tuesday.

The stocks markets have rallied across the world on signs of de-escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Russia has said it will pull back troops from Kyiv and other northern areas of Ukraine.

There was strong buying support in banking and financial stocks. Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv surged by more than 3 per cent. Axis Bank soared 3.08 per cent to Rs 760.25. HDFC soared 2.08 per cent to Rs 2385.70. ICICI Bank rose 1.86 per cent to Rs 728.40.

The index heavyweight Reliance Industries was trading 1.64 per cent higher at Rs 2665.05. Maruti Suzuki soared 2.09 per cent to Rs 7593.

Only five of the 30 scrips that are part of the Sensex were trading in the red. Tata Steel fell 1.96 per cent to Rs 1308.25. Tech Mahindra fell 1.70 per cent to Rs 1495.90. (ANI)