Sensex up 228 points, Nifty scales new high

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices traded higher on Monday led by broad-based buying amid improved sentiment and easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

At the closing bell, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 228 points or 0.44 per cent at 52,329, while the Nifty 50 gained by 81 points or 0.52 per cent to 15,752.

Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty IT moving up by 1.1 per cent, private bank by 0.9 per cent and FMCG by 0.7 per cent. But Nifty financial service, metal, pharma and realty were in the red.



Among stocks, Adani Ports gained by 5.3 per cent to Rs 877.90 per share, while Power Grid Corporation moved up by 5 per cent.

NTPC was up by 4.2 per cent, Tata Motors by 2.8 per cent, Coal India by 2.3 per cent, Tech Mahindra by 1.8 per cent and HCL Technologies by 1.6 per cent.

However, Bajaj Finance dipped by 4.4 per cent, Bajaj Finserv by 2.96 per cent, HDFC by 1.2 per cent, Dr Reddy's by 0.6 per cent, Cipla by 0.7 per cent and Bajaj Auto by 0.2 per cent.

Meanwhile, Asian shares were mixed as relief over the benign US jobs report was chilled by caution ahead of key inflation data later this week.

Japan's Nikkei edged up 0.27 per cent and touched its highest in almost a month. South Korea's Kospi was up 0.37 per cent but Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell by 0.45 per cent. (ANI)

