Market were cheerful after restructuring of the corporate tax regime.
Sensex zooms over 2,000 points after government announces fiscal measures to boost growth

ANI | Updated: Sep 20, 2019 13:56 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Equity indices surged by over 5 per cent to record highs as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashed corporate taxes and announced a Rs 1.45 lakh crore stimulus to shore up growth and investments.
The development came ahead of a crucial meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on whether or not to cut rates for sectors like automobile, tourism, FMCG and others which have witnessed slowdown due to economic slump.
At 1:50 pm, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 2,012 points at 38,106 while the Nifty 50 posted its biggest intra-day jump in a decade by clocking a gain of 587 points to 11,292.
At the National Stock Exchange, all sectoral indices were in the green with Nifty auto up by 8.7 per cent, private bank by 8 per cent, financial service by 6.7 per cent and metal by 5.8 per cent.
Auto stocks accelerated with Eicher Motors gaining by 13.8 per cent to Rs 17,931.95 per share, Maruti by 10.9 per cent, Hero MotoCorp by 10.4 per cent and Tata Motors by 9.8 per cent.
The other prominent winners were IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India, UltraTech Cement and Titan. All of them saw gains ranging between 8.7 to 10.7 per cent each.
However, Zee Entertainment dropped by 4.5 per cent following reports that its promoter has been restricted from selling its stake in the media company.
IT stocks too were under pressure with Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and HCL Tech in the red. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 15:09 IST

Strides Pharma board approves additional investment up to $40 million

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Strides Pharma Science said on Friday that its board of directors has approved an additional investment of up to 40 million dollars (about Rs 290 crore) over the next two years for a controlling stake in its associate company Stelis Biopharma.

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 14:31 IST

The CFO Centre expands its operation in India and Sri Lanka by...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): CFO Centre, the world's largest part-time CFO services provider, today completed five years of its existence in India providing part-time CFO's to entrepreneurial and owner-managed businesses.

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 14:02 IST

ACG selects Salesforce to build 360-degree customer view

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Sept 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): ACG group, an integrated pharma manufacturing solutions company, today announced that it has chosen Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, to accelerate its digital transformation journey, strengthen customer relationships and foster its g

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 13:17 IST

Adani Transmission to acquire entire stake in Bikaner Khetri Transmission

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL) has signed a share purchase agreement with PFC Consulting Ltd for the acquisition of its entire stake in Bikaner Khetri Transmission Ltd (BKTL).

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 13:14 IST

Domestic corporate tax rate slashed to 22 pc, 15 pc for new...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Sep 20 (ANI): Bringing in tax cuts and fiscal reliefs through an ordinance, the government on Friday slashed domestic corporate tax to an effective 25.17 per cent, inclusive of all surcharges and cess, in a bid to promote growth and investments amid economic slowdown that woul

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 12:41 IST

TiE Mumbai partners with New Jersey to help high-growth start-ups

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Over the years, TiE Mumbai plays a significant role in promoting, mentoring, helping, and funding start-ups in this region.

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 11:39 IST

Celebration of world cinema - 2nd Pondicherry International Film...

Puducherry [India] Sept 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): The second edition of Pondicherry International Film Festival (PIFF 2019) presented by Pickurflick is all set to enthrall the cinephiles of Puducherry from 23rd to 29th September 2019.

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 11:29 IST

Sensex jumps by over 1,200 points after Finance Minister...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Equity indices jumped on Friday morning after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced slashing of corporate tax for local and domestic manufacturing companies.

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 11:21 IST

Swami Mukundananda reveals 7 mindsets for success, happiness and...

Dallas (Texas) [USA] Sept 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Swami Mukundananda, an international authority on mind management, has just published a new book mapping out the key formula to maximizing happiness and fulfillment in life.

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 11:18 IST

Effective corporate tax rate after surcharge to be 25.17 pc: Sitharaman

Panaji (Goa) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): To promote growth and investments in the country, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced to slash the corporate tax rates for domestic companies and stated that a new provision has been inserted in the Income Tax Act with effect from fisca

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 10:20 IST

Equity indices flat ahead of GST Council meet, media stocks dive

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 20 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were largely flat during early hours on Friday as investors awaited the outcome of Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council's crucial meeting on whether or not to cut rates for automobile and tourism sectors.

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 22:44 IST

Boards of 10 PSBs accord in principle approval to their merger:...

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): The boards of all ten banks whose merger was announced last month have accorded in-principle approval to the proposals, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday.

