ServiceNow advances DxSherpaTechnologies to premier partnership level, boosts capacity and competency

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Dec 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): DxSherpa Technologies, one of the fastest-growing and preferred ServiceNow partners has announced that it has achieved a premier level partnership within a month after becoming a specialist partner of ServiceNow.

This has become possible due to the dedicated, innovative and experienced team approach which has now reached 200 plus skilled consultants in ServiceNow space.

DxSherpa Technologies is an enterprise service management consulting and outsourcing services company that provides its services in almost all the quadrants of the ServiceNow wheel and also Robotic Process Automation (RPA) services to its customers globally.

The ServiceNow partnership has enabled DxSherpa Technologies to provide customers with cloud-based advanced automation and process workflow capabilities in a single platform for managing service relationships not only within IT but also across the enterprise.

"We have experienced tremendous success with ServiceNow cloud solution in providing customers with an efficient service management solution. We are excited about the new partnership which brings new opportunities for us to serve customers", said Rachna Barsagade, Director - DxSherpa Technologies.

DxSherpa Technologies is currently serving 60 plus customers on four continents. The focus on customer satisfaction and providing high-quality service provides an edge over other partners that fuelled the growth from two to 200 plus consultants in just two years.

DxSherpa Technologies has a pool of ServiceNow professionals in various areas of the ServiceNow platform including ITSM, ITBM, ITOM, CSM and Custom App Development.

It provides both depth and breadth of expertise which helps in strategically positioning DxSherpa Technologies to deliver immediate value and impact to its clients.

