Setco Automotive Ltd
Setco Automotive Ltd

Setco's resilient performance despite a challenging environment

ANI | Updated: Aug 14, 2019 08:04 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Setco Automotive Ltd, the largest manufacturer of clutches for Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (MHCV) in India, announced its financial result for the first quarter (Q1 FY20) ended June 30, 2019.
Setco Automotive reported a sustained performance with sales at Rs 128 crore in Q1 FY20; marginally down by ~7 per cent YoY compared to 17.7 per cent decline in volumes in the MHCV industry, according to the SIAM data.
The company has posted a resilient performance on the back of a strong position with 85 per cent market share in the OEM market and growth in the more profitable aftermarket segment.
Additionally, the company's operational profitability has improved owing to better cost management, segment mix, and pricing management. Highest ever contribution at 30.4 per cent up by 330 bps, EBITDA stood at 15.8 per cent up by 70 bps and operating PBT up by 60 bps.
Setco has witnessed an increase in market share of its more profitable aftermarket segment driven by both OES (Original Equipment Spare Parts) and IAM (Independent Aftermarket) channels.
The segment, which has been contributing consistently greater than 50 per cent of top-line (58 per cent in Q1 FY20), continues to be Setco's growth segment. Additionally, the aftermarket segment has been growing for the organized players post GST.
With the BS-VI approvals in place, Setco is well placed to supply next-generation clutches to all the MHCV manufacturers in the country. The company, poised to strengthen its competitive positioning in the BS-VI era, expects production to start from the fourth quarter of FY20.
The products are a crucial part of the company's multi-pronged growth strategy which has been achieved with intense design and development focus while leveraging in-house capabilities.
On a consolidated basis, the company has posted a top-line of Rs 143 crore in Q1 FY20, marginally down by ~7 per cent mainly due to the slowdown in domestic OEM sector (affecting both Setco and Lava Cast). The company has sustained its EBITDA margins at 16.1 per cent, while it's subsidiary Lava Cast has improved margins by 300 bps.
"Our strong market position in the OEM segment coupled with greater than 60 per cent revenue from the more profitable aftermarket segment has resulted in us delivering a resilient performance in Q1 FY20, despite significant macro headwinds and 15 per cent de-growth in OEM segment. Our proactive steps in reducing cost as well as expanding business in the newer segment of farm tractors and exports would further strengthen our ability to manage OEM's cyclical downturns, which typically last four quarters. Our aftermarket continues to be the growth driver and our dominant market share in OEM underlines the sustainability of aftermarket business. We expect recovery from H2 in the OEM segment also", said Harish Sheth, Chairman and Managing Director at Setco Automotive.
"We are geared up for seamless migration to BS-VI which would improve revenue per vehicle as well as EBITDA margins. The proposed scrappage policy of commercial vehicle is likely to get implemented from April 2020 and would further give impetus to our growth momentum", he added.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 18:55 IST

Fintech Firm Clearwater Analytics opens its first office in India

New Delhi [India] August 13(ANI/NewsVoir): Clearwater(r) Analytics announced today that the company will open and staff a new office in Noida, India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 18:53 IST

Raveena Tandon launches Assure Clinic in Indore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 13(ANI/NewsVoir): Founded by Dr Abhishek Pilani and Dr Priyanka Desai Pilani, Assure Clinic offers wide range of procedures for healthy hair, skin and body.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 18:52 IST

Grand Opening of Delhi Runway Week 2019 with Designer Sikandar Nawaz

New Delhi [India] August 13(ANI/NewsVoir): After the impressive success of 2018 in Nation's Capital, the Delhi Runway week 2019 started again today in its second year and is going to continue till 14th August 2019, at The Taj Vivanta, Dwarka.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 18:50 IST

udChalo Forays into the Hotel Segment by Partnering with Oyo and...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 13(ANI/NewsVoir): udChalo, a Brand of UpCurve Business Services Private Limited, an Online Travel portal for Defence personnel has recently tied up with OYO and Fab Hotels to bring the hospitality service offerings on its platform for its valued customers in the Armed

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 18:48 IST

Schneider Sustainability Impact 2018-2020 exceeds its target...

Paris [France] August 13(ANI/NewsVoir): For the fifth year, Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, announces its financial and non-financial results together for the first semester of 2019.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 18:47 IST

Government of Punjab announces Seed Potato Traceability and...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India] August 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): To protect the interest of the Punjab farmers and uphold the state's leadership position/image as the largest potato seed producing state, the Department of Agriculture and Welfare, Government of Punjab will soon undertake certification and traceab

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 18:26 IST

Sun Pharma reports 31 pc jump in Q1 net profit at Rs 1,387 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Sun Pharmaceutical on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs 1,387 crore in the April to June quarter of 2019-20, up 31 per cent in the year-on period.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 18:01 IST

CBDT rebuts incorrect reports about Income Tax notices to Durga...

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Tuesday denied reports of Income Tax notices being issued to Durga Puja committees in Kolkata.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 17:43 IST

RITES reports 14 pc jump in Q1 net profit at Rs 93 crore

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Government-owned transport infrastructure consultancy and engineering consultancy company RITES Ltd said on Tuesday its standalone profit after tax moved up by 14.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 93 crore during the April to June quarter of current fiscal year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 17:10 IST

53rd Convocation of Indian Institute of Foreign Trade held in Delhi

New Delhi [India] August 13(ANI/BusinessWire India): The 53rd Convocation of Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) was held on August 8 at the institute's campus in New Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 17:06 IST

Uniphore seeing momentum, raises USD 51 Million in Series C...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] August 13(ANI/BusinessWire India): Uniphore, the global conversational AI technology company, is gaining momentum and announced today it raised $51M in Series C funding led by March Capital Partners, with participation from Chiratae Ventures (formerly IDG Ventures), Sistem

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 16:36 IST

Sensex crashes by 624 points, Nifty settles at 10,925 as auto...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices closed 1.6 per cent lower on Tuesday as heavy selling pressure built up in automotive and telecom stocks while investors awaited a government fiscal stimulus package to reverse the slowdown in the overall economy.

Read More
iocl