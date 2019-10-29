DHFL is the fourth largest Indian housing finance company
DHFL is the fourth largest Indian housing finance company

SFIO may probe allegations of fund diversions by DHFL: sources

By Shailesh Yadav | Updated: Oct 29, 2019 14:23 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 29 (ANI): The Ministry of Corporate Affairs is likely to recommend a probe by Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) into allegations of siphoning funds by the beleaguered Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) to a host of promoter-led entities.
Government sources said on Tuesday that the Registrar of Companies (Mumbai) submitted its report two days ago, noting serious issues on corporate law violations by the non-banking finance company. "There is good enough evidence for money diversion and fund siphoning," the sources said.
Last week, a forensic audit conducted by consulting major KPMG confirmed siphoning of funds from DHFL to a host of promoter-led entities.
KPMG was asked to conduct a special review for the period between April 2015 and March 2019 of DHFL's books to ascertain end-use of loans taken from public sector banks and identify diversion of funds.
In January, web portal Cobrapost accused DHFL promoters of committing financial fraud by creating shell companies. A total of 32 Indian and foreign banks lent Rs 97,000 crore to DHFL Group companies with many borrower companies having the same addresses, directors and auditors, the news portal had alleged.
DHFL is the fourth-largest Indian housing finance company based on loans outstanding as of March. It has been facing a liquidity crisis since September 2018 but has paid over Rs 41,000 crore towards discharging its financial obligations.
The housing finance company has faced multiple rating downgrades in recent months. DHFL says it has been working towards resolving its liquidity crisis in a comprehensive and timely manner.
Last month, DHFL said it defaulted on its financial repayment obligations worth Rs 1,571 crore with regard to the issuance of bonds and commercial papers. The company declared its March quarter results after months of delay on July 13 and reported a loss of Rs 2,223 crore.
But the new disclosures could put the proposed debt restructuring of the non-bank lender in jeopardy. One of the proposals of the draft debt resolution plan envisages conversion of bank loans into a 51 per cent equity stake for the lenders, with the promoters retaining some stake.
If the findings of KPMG forensic audit are proven true, the banks and mutual fund houses may push for a change in management. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 15:21 IST

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

New Delhi [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd was conferred with the National CSR Award 2018 for excellence in corporate social responsibility by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 14:47 IST

Developing Asia needs to invest more than 5 pc of GDP over next...

Manila [Philippines], Oct 29 (ANI): Developing Asian countries need to invest more than five per cent of their gross domestic product (GDP) over the next decade to be able to meet the infrastructure needs of their fast-growing economies, according to a newly-launched book co-published by the Asian Dev

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 13:32 IST

UC Browser signs a strategic partnership with Housefull 4 for promotions

New Delhi [India] Oct 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): UC Browser, World's Number 1 third-party mobile browser and a content platform, signed a strategic partnership with the recently-released Indian reincarnation comedy movie Housefull 4 for promotions.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 13:12 IST

Bharti Airtel defers Q2 result till Nov 14, stock drops by 4.5 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Telecom major Bharti Airtel on Tuesday deferred its second quarter (July to September) result till November 14 as it seeks clarity on the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) matter arising out of a recent judgement by the Supreme Court.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 12:06 IST

Sensex jumps by 433 points, Tata Motors gains by 13 pc while...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): After a subdued beginning, equity benchmark indices witnessed strong gains around noon on Tuesday following positive global sentiment on hopes of a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 11:47 IST

Adani partners with US-based Digital Realty to build data centre...

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): In a strategic move to accelerate its foray into the data centre domain, the 13 billion dollar Adani Group on Tuesday announced partnership with San Francisco-based Digital Realty, the world's leading global provider of data centre, co-location and inter-conn

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 11:46 IST

Keiretsu Global Forum appoints Gaurav Malhotra managing partner...

New Delhi [India] Oct 29 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Keiretsu Forum, a global network of accredited angel investors, has appointed Gaurav Malhotra as head of its newly-formed healthcare committee. The committee curates investors, corporates, start-ups, universities and healthcare professionals on a sing

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 10:58 IST

Equity indices in the green, Tata Motors jumps by 14 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were in the positive zone during early hours on Tuesday after an extended weekend on account of Diwali, tracking a spurt in Asian scrips amid hopes of progress in US-China trade talks.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 10:53 IST

BSE-Ebix get IRDAI approval to sell life and non-life insurance products

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Asia's oldest exchange BSE and its joint venture partner Ebix, the global leader in insurance exchanges, have received in-principle approval for a certificate of registration to act as a direct insurance broker under the IRDAI (Insurers Brokers) Regulations

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 09:02 IST

Merck to establish its Sustainability Centre at District 2020, Dubai

Dubai [UAE]/Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 29 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck KGaA Germany, a leading science and technology company, announced the establishment of its Sustainability Centre in District 2020, Dubai.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 19:17 IST

First Lady of Burundi contributes to Merck Foundation campaign...

Accra [Ghana] / Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany is very happy to receive an empowering song to break the stigma around infertility in Africa and rest of the world as a contribution from the First Lady of Burun

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 18:01 IST

Sitharaman meets IFAD president Houngbo to boost efforts for...

New Delhi [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday met Gilbert F Houngbo, president of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), who is in India this week to meet government leaders for strengthening joint efforts to boost farmers' income and build sust

Read More
iocl