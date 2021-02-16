Shaadidukaan.com: Jaipur-based WedTech startup growing at 600 percent rate

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 15 (ANI/SRV Media): Shaadidukaan.com, a digital platform, helps customers reach the right vendors for all your wedding needs. Planning a wedding, although greatly enjoyed by families, comes with its own set of hurdles.

Jaipur based startup Shaadidukaan.com helps reduce the hassle by helping their clients get in touch with verified vendors that fit the budget while providing quality service. Having vendors across 46 categories the digital platform is equipped to handle every wedding need, right from makeup, venue, catering, photographers and wedding planners to honeymoon packages.

Shaadidukaan.com helps their customers with budget forecasting and price negotiation so that the customers get value for their money and can easily plan their dream wedding on a reasonable budget. They also provide packages to the customers to streamline the process.

Founded in 2015, the idea of the company's digital platform came to it's founder Rohit Sharma, when he was attending a family wedding. He was inspired by the Indian wedding culture and traditions which is the reason he founded the startup.

This inspiration, coupled with his roots, was the reason to choose Jaipur as its starting location. Another reason to pick Jaipur was also that customers enjoy traditions with a touch of luxury which made the Pink City the perfect choice. Their presence today is spread across 173 cities in India where they continuously help couples realise their wedding dreams.



The event-planning background created a strong base for the company to understand the customers' requirements and ways to provide quality service. Through all their testimonials, their attention to detail, amiability, and service quality are repeatedly highlighted. Their testimonials also underline that they stay up-to-date with trends and help create memorable events.



"As a company, we enjoy a large customer base and vendor network which we wish to continually expand. We have helped plan over 15,000 weddings till date and all our work has garnered high praise for us throughout. Owing to this we expect to make presence in additional cities in the near future along with adding new vendors to our nexus. Our motto is to build India's biggest online wedding market and we look forward to seeing Shaadidukaan.com reach the top," said Prachi Kaushik, Head of Marketing, Shaadidukaan.com.

Shaadidukaan.com connects customers with maximum verified vendors to reduce their worries and to do away with the hassle. These vendors come with a guarantee of performance and quality and can be trusted entirely. The verified vendors have also helped ensure safety and hygiene during all the weddings that have taken place in the pandemic.

During the COVID times, the intimate wedding packages created by the digital platform and the services being provided online, have helped the customers to have a safe and tension-free wedding.

Shaadidukaan.com has launched its franchise division which has assisted in opening opportunities across the 173 cities across India. It is also the only company in India in the WedTech segment to have seen operating profit for two consecutive fiscal years within four years of its service.

Shaadidukaan.com is still a bootstrap company and has done exceptionally well in the previous year despite the pandemic. The company is also working in various domains and is looking forward to to align itself with the "Make In India" initiative. While growth is always something that the platform looks forward to, the service quality and customer satisfaction remain at the top of its priority.

