Shagun Gupta introduces Nouveau Contour 'Future of Permanent Cosmetics' in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): One of the pioneers in the Indian Beauty Industry and Celebrity Beauty Influencer Shagun Gupta and Indian fashionista, introduced Nouveau Contour with the country launch of its wide range of products in India.

The official announcement was made during a star-studded event at Taj Hotel, Bandra, Mumbai.

Nouveau Contour, a European premier brand is a global leader and master in permanent makeup (PMU) segment. For over two decades Nouveau Contour has been the innovator and knowledge leader in developing new techniques in permanent cosmetics. It was the first to introduce the digital pigmentation device, the only one of its kind in the world of permanent makeup.

Nouveau Contour has grown to be an international organization with the best production facilities for professional micro pigmentation equipment, needles, pigments and training. Some of the bespoke packages include Eyelash Eyeliner, Plain Eyeliner, Lip Micro Pigmentation, Advanced Ombre Lips, Icy Lips and Fashion Powder Brows.

"I am really honoured and delighted to bring Nouveau Contour to India. We introduce ourselves as the Indian partner for Nouveau Contour. We understand permanent cosmetics have grown exponentially to become one of the fastest growing specialities in the beauty industry. It has become the latest innovation in the beauty, aesthetics and medical aesthetics industries worldwide. Nouveau Contour techniques create the most natural cosmetic solutions for anyone seeking permanent makeup", said Shagun Gupta.

Armand Hoes, CEO Of Nouvoueo Contour, was also present at the launch and offered his wishes to Shagun Gupta.

"I am thrilled at the launch of Nouveau Contour in India and I congratulate Shagun for starting this venture. I am sure Shagun initiative will usher a new era in the fashion industry in India", Armand said.

"The treatment is safe and is carried out with the highest hygiene standards. We believe there will be a great degree of acceptance for the aforementioned innovative permanent make up applications in the Indian market", he added.

Several celebrities also graced the launch and conveyed Shagun Gupta best wishes for her venture.

"Shagun works miracle with makeup and has the magic to transform a women into a Diva through her art and skillful application of beauty techniques," said Navneet Kaur Dhillon, Ex Miss India 2013.

"Shagun has the desire to create and share all things beautiful. She has been a trendsetter in India. I am sure this tie-up between her and Nouveau Contour will also go miles," said Hitakshi Kashikar, the dynamic CEO of SOS Nitelife.

"I congratulate Shagun for bringing Nouveau Contour who are pioneers in the field of permanent cosmetics and I am sure together, they will set another benchmark. She works miracle with makeup and has the magic to transform a women into a Diva through her art and skillful application of beauty techniques," said actress Shanti Priya.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

