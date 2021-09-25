Shalby Hospital Surat performs first 'Contour Device Placement' for Ruptured Brain Aneurysm in South Gujarat

Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 25 (ANI/PNN): Shalby Multispecialty Hospital is known for its quality healthcare services and the development of an innovative "Zero" technique for Knee/Hip Replacement procedures.

Shalby's recognition as a multispecialty tertiary hospital chain in the Indian healthcare industry was envisioned by its founder Dr Vikram Shah - CMD. Ethicon India has felicitated Dr Shah for developing the 'OS Needle'.

Patient-centric care through a professional and ethical approach is the hallmark of Shalby Hospitals.

Dr Vikram Shah says we at Shalby Hospitals strive to provide quality healthcare to the people across the globe by inventing, adapting, and imbibing the world's best technologies and innovations. 'Catering total health care under one roof at most affordable costs' has been our motto, which has helped us establish a chain of multispecialty hospitals and vibrant OPD centers across India and the world. Shalby Hospitals today enjoys a place of pride in the Medical Tourism map of India and continues the mission of providing comprehensive health solutions.

Intervention Radiology is the medical super-speciality that provides minimally invasive image-guided surgery for the body's blood vessels. All surgeries/interventions are performed through a pin-hole without any incision on the skin.

Dr Jenny Gandhi is an "Intervention Radiologist" in Surat, trained in Neurointervention and Peripheral intervention from the world's pioneers of Intervention Radiology.

Shalby hospital, with Dr Jenny Gandhi, is the first in Surat to perform a maximum number of successful flow-diverter treatments of brain aneurysms and embolization of dural AVF and brain AVM.



Shalby Hospital is the first and only IR centre in Surat that successfully performed 'Contour device placement' for ruptured brain aneurysms in the South Gujarat Region.

Intervention Radiology is the new medical super-speciality by which we can treat simple and complex vascular problems of the body without any open surgery. The recovery rate is speedy, and the complication rates are minimal; most patients usually get discharged from the hospital in 2 days.

Dr Jenny was awarded the 'Best fellow of Intervention Radiology' by the Indian Society of Vascular and Intervention Radiology in 2019. She has completed more than 500 Intervention procedures in Shalby. All complex high-end Neuro-interventions, i.e. Endovascular Coiling, flow diverter and Contour/WEB device placement for brain aneurysms, carotid stenting, intracranial stenting, Embolization of dural AVM/AVF, Embolization of brain AVM, are being performed successfully.

Dr Virendra Sinh Chauhan (Cluster COO - Shalby Hospital Surat) said, "Shalby Surat is a state-of-the-art tertiary care multispecialty unit. Our infrastructure & team are ready to manage any critical procedures & medical management. Shalby Surat is a NABH & NABL accredited & backed up 24x7 by more than 35 full-time consultants.

Mr Lalit Sasale (DGM - Shalby Hospital Surat) mentioned patients can avail the Superspeciality Interventional Radiology procedures in Surat now, no need to rush for metro cities like Mumbai. Shalby Surat can get international patients under medical tourism (MVT).

