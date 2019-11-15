Chairperson of JSPL Foundation Shallu Jindal receiving the Golden Peacock Award for Social and Cultural Leadership-2019.
Chairperson of JSPL Foundation Shallu Jindal receiving the Golden Peacock Award for Social and Cultural Leadership-2019.

Shallu Jindal honoured with Golden Peacock Award for Social and Cultural Leadership

ANI | Updated: Nov 15, 2019 20:20 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Chairperson of JSPL Foundation Shallu Jindal has been conferred with Golden Peacock Award for Social and Cultural Leadership-2019 for being an outstanding pioneer in the world of social welfare, promoting the public cause for overall societal benefits and propagating and promulgating awareness and appreciation of India's rich cultural artistic heritage.
She received the award from the chairman of the British Broadcasting Corporation Sir David Clementi in the presence of the Chief executive of ACCA, the global body for professional accountant, Helen Brand, Chairperson of EU's External Sub Committee and former Minister, United Kingdom The Baroness Verma, and President of Institute of Directors Lt General JS Ahluwalia, PVSM (Retd) in the London Global Convention on Corporate Governance and Sustainability-2019 organised by the Institute of Directors at London on November 14.
Jindal has been unanimously selected for the prestigious award by the Grand Jury of the Golden Peacock Awards, chaired by former Chief Justice of India Justice MM Venkatachaliah. She also received Golden Peacock Special Commendation for Sustainability 2019 on behalf of Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL).
Receiving the honour, Jindal said: "I am extremely grateful for this honourable recognition for my social and cultural endeavours. From very early on in my life, I had a realization that it was important for me to use my privileged position to make a larger impact in society, especially for those who are socially vulnerable and underprivileged. My interests in education, arts, culture and gender equality have led me to work in my personal capacity and with the JSPL Foundation to set up and operate sustainable projects for social and cultural development."
Under the leadership of Jindal, JSPL Foundation has initiated several programmes in Odisha, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh to fight infant mortality, build nutrition and good health among young women, train tribal youth in a range of professional skills, apart from providing clean drinking water, different farming opportunities to people in rural areas.
The Foundation has impacted lives of more than 1.9 million families through its projects in the areas of inclusive health, education, livelihood, infrastructure development, skill-building, women empowerment and others. Jindal is well known for her dedication to preserve, reinforce and disseminate the Indian classical dances and performing arts across the world and also is the founder of Jindal Art Institute at New Delhi.
A disciple of Padma Bhushan Guru Raja Radha and Kaushalya Reddy, Jindal is a highly accomplished 'Kuchipudi' danseuse. She has been honoured with several awards for her outstanding achievements in the field of Indian classical dance 'Kuchipudi' and contribution in the field of art and culture. She is also the vice president of Flag Foundation of India inducting the glories and pride of the National Flag, the Tiranga in People of India.
Jindal has authored a book for children titled as 'India: An Alphabet Ride' and has compiled two books 'The Tiranga' and 'Freedom'. She is also the former chairperson of the National Bal Bhavan and the founder president of Young FICCI Ladies Organisation and (YFLO). Recently Jindal has been honoured with CSR Best Practice Award by CMO Asia at Singapore and Mahatma Award for CSR Leadership.
Amongst the other dignitaries who participated in the IOD's London convention are Senior Advisor of World Gold Council, UK, Edward Bickham and Co-Chairman of Hinduja Group, UK, Gopichand P Hinduja.
(The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Jindal Steel & Power Limited, New Delhi. ANI takes no editorial responsibility for the same). (ANI)

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 21:00 IST

Implement zero mobile termination charge from 2020, open house urges TRAI

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Participants of an open house discussion on Friday unanimously urged the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (TRAI) to implement zero mobile termination charge from January 1, 2020.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 20:10 IST

Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL)

New Delhi [India] Nov 15(ANI/Digpu): Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL) conducts peace projects in various fields including international law, peace education and more.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 19:36 IST

India's overall export shows 1.51 pc growth during April-October

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): India's overall exports -- merchandise and services combined -- in April-October of 2019-20 financial year are estimated to be USD 310.23 billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 1.51 per cent over the last corresponding period, said the Ministry of Commerce and Indust

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 19:13 IST

Team India announced for World Final of BMW Golf Cup International 2019

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Nov 15(ANI/BusinessWire India): BMW India has announced the finalists for 'Team India' who will participate in the World Final of BMW Golf Cup International 2019.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 19:08 IST

Secure yourself against wide range of risks, with pocket...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Though the insurance industry has significantly evolved over the past decade, there are still many aspects that are not covered by conventional insurance companies.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 19:06 IST

Zee Learn Limited Q2 FY20 - Consolidated PAT Zooms 73 Percent

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 15(ANI/BusinessWire India): The Board of Directors at its meeting held today has approved and taken on record the unaudited consolidated financial results of Zee Learn Limited (ZLL) and its subsidiaries for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 18:58 IST

Sonata Forays into the smart wearable category with 'Stride'

New Delhi [India] Nov 15(ANI/NewsVoir): Sonata, India's largest-selling watch brand from the house of Titan forays into the Smart Wearables category with a range of hybrid Smartwatches - Stride.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 18:57 IST

Ramesh Hospitals Vijayawada sets Guinness World Record for the...

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India] Nov 15(ANI/BusinessWire India): Ramesh Hospitals Vijayawada, a group hospital of Aster DM Healthcare, one of the largest integrated healthcare service networks in the GCC and the third largest healthcare company in India, achieved a milestone by setting a Guinness W

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 18:52 IST

UK India Business Council launches socio-economic impact campaign

New Delhi [India] Nov 15(ANI/NewsVoir): The UK India business Council has launched a campaign to highlight the importance of the socio-economic contribution that UK businesses make in India.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 18:51 IST

Bajaj Finserv offers lucrative deals on Vivo Smartphones

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 15(ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Finserv, through its lending and investment arm Bajaj Finance Limited is offering attractive discounts, coupon deals and cashback offers to its customers purchasing Vivo smartphones by availing hassle-free finance from the company.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 17:13 IST

Salaries are not subject to GST, clarifies CBIC

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Salaries are not subject to Goods and Services Tax (GST), the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) clarified on Friday, adding that no GST has been demanded on salaries paid to chief executive officers or employees.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 16:48 IST

Equity indices close the week with marginal gains, Vodafone Idea up 25 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): The last trading hour on Friday wiped out early intraday gains but equity parameters closed in the green with marginal gains led by a rally in shares of public sector banks.

Read More
iocl