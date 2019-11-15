Shallu Jindal honoured with Golden Peacock Award for Social and Cultural Leadership

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Chairperson of JSPL Foundation Shallu Jindal has been conferred with Golden Peacock Award for Social and Cultural Leadership-2019 for being an outstanding pioneer in the world of social welfare, promoting the public cause for overall societal benefits and propagating and promulgating awareness and appreciation of India's rich cultural artistic heritage.

She received the award from the chairman of the British Broadcasting Corporation Sir David Clementi in the presence of the Chief executive of ACCA, the global body for professional accountant, Helen Brand, Chairperson of EU's External Sub Committee and former Minister, United Kingdom The Baroness Verma, and President of Institute of Directors Lt General JS Ahluwalia, PVSM (Retd) in the London Global Convention on Corporate Governance and Sustainability-2019 organised by the Institute of Directors at London on November 14.

Jindal has been unanimously selected for the prestigious award by the Grand Jury of the Golden Peacock Awards, chaired by former Chief Justice of India Justice MM Venkatachaliah. She also received Golden Peacock Special Commendation for Sustainability 2019 on behalf of Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL).

Receiving the honour, Jindal said: "I am extremely grateful for this honourable recognition for my social and cultural endeavours. From very early on in my life, I had a realization that it was important for me to use my privileged position to make a larger impact in society, especially for those who are socially vulnerable and underprivileged. My interests in education, arts, culture and gender equality have led me to work in my personal capacity and with the JSPL Foundation to set up and operate sustainable projects for social and cultural development."

Under the leadership of Jindal, JSPL Foundation has initiated several programmes in Odisha, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh to fight infant mortality, build nutrition and good health among young women, train tribal youth in a range of professional skills, apart from providing clean drinking water, different farming opportunities to people in rural areas.

The Foundation has impacted lives of more than 1.9 million families through its projects in the areas of inclusive health, education, livelihood, infrastructure development, skill-building, women empowerment and others. Jindal is well known for her dedication to preserve, reinforce and disseminate the Indian classical dances and performing arts across the world and also is the founder of Jindal Art Institute at New Delhi.

A disciple of Padma Bhushan Guru Raja Radha and Kaushalya Reddy, Jindal is a highly accomplished 'Kuchipudi' danseuse. She has been honoured with several awards for her outstanding achievements in the field of Indian classical dance 'Kuchipudi' and contribution in the field of art and culture. She is also the vice president of Flag Foundation of India inducting the glories and pride of the National Flag, the Tiranga in People of India.

Jindal has authored a book for children titled as 'India: An Alphabet Ride' and has compiled two books 'The Tiranga' and 'Freedom'. She is also the former chairperson of the National Bal Bhavan and the founder president of Young FICCI Ladies Organisation and (YFLO). Recently Jindal has been honoured with CSR Best Practice Award by CMO Asia at Singapore and Mahatma Award for CSR Leadership.

Amongst the other dignitaries who participated in the IOD's London convention are Senior Advisor of World Gold Council, UK, Edward Bickham and Co-Chairman of Hinduja Group, UK, Gopichand P Hinduja.

