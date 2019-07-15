Sharanya Ruia
Sharanya Ruia

Sharanya Ruia Champions the rights of LGBT Community

ANI | Updated: Jul 15, 2019 18:01 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sharanya Ruia, a student of The Cathedral and John Connon School, has taken up the cause of championing the rights of transgender in India.
With a mission to create gender inclusive spaces, Sharanya kick-started sensitisation workshops in several corporate and retail establishments across the country.
She now partners with the country's first gay, community-based organisation, the Humsafar Trust, to present a pioneering play at Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla. Titled 'Ek Madhav Baug' the play stars Mona Ambegaonkar in the lead and tells the story of a young boy coming to terms with his homosexuality and the resistance he faces from the community.
With a mission to create awareness, understanding and acceptance of the issues faced by the community Sharanya began this movement by working with staff members, retail workers, employees and security personnel across the malls of the High Street Phoenix umbrella to begin with and later will work toward spreading this across other establishments with a focus on hospitals.
Another powerful program Sharanya has initiated is to assist transgenders with a direct action campaign that aims to advocate for and secure fundamental rights for them a program to facilitate the process of changing gender status on government standard ID proof such as driving licenses and Aadhaar cards.
She has conducted 4 gender sensitisation workshops with over 150 attendees so far and has 4 - 2 in Mumbai, 1 in Pune ad 1 in Bengaluru so far with more workshops in the pipe-line.
"Transgender people face severe rejection and discrimination from people across the country. This day to day problem that they face is a very basic violation of a fundamental human right that every citizen of our country deserves as their birth right. They are often stopped from entering public spaces, shops, malls and other places. Most of this stigma has to do with unawareness of the impact of this negative emotion that is always meted out to them. I want to work with staff members at varying levels and sensitize them about the transgender people and about ensuring they are all respected the way any other person would be. I am certain more people will change their attitude towards transgender people and be more accepting, loving and respecting on the whole", said Sharanya.
With this play Sharanya brings greater attention to the discrimination and confusion faced by the broader LGBT community. Phoenix Marketcity Kurla supports Sharanya Ruia's steps to make the world a friendlier place for the LGBTQ community.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 17:50 IST

Kumar Keshav, the man behind success of Lucknow Metro

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India] July 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): The beginning of Metro rail service in India can be traced back to 1984 when Kolkata Metro started its operations while opening for commercial services.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 17:49 IST

Nutritious and Delicious Kiwifruit from Chile makes deeper...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] July 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Chilean Kiwifruit industry along with the collaboration of the Embassy of Chile and the nation's commercial trade office - ProChile, is working to support the growth of Chilean Kiwifruit exports to the Indian fresh fruits market.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 17:29 IST

Maharani The Kitchen offers you the Best Royal Cuisine in Delhi/NCR

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India] July 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): A legacy in the food industry for more than 40 years, Maharani the Kitchen is one of the best places to serve Royal Cuisine in Delhi-NCR.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 17:01 IST

Jio furthers its commitment to reduce gender gap in digital adoption

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): Jio, the world's largest mobile data network, on Monday announced that it has partnered with GSMA's Connected Women Initiative to bridge the gender gap in digital adoption and digital literacy among women in India.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 16:51 IST

Aditya Birla Fashion acquires 51 pc stake in Finesse International Design

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (ABFRL) on Monday announced a partnership with India's leading designers Shantanu & Nikhil with the acquisition of 51 per cent stake in Finesse International Design, a company primarily engaged in the business of

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 16:16 IST

Infosys lifts Sensex 160 points, Nifty closes below 11,600

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): Equities witnessed a lacklustre trading session on Monday but the rally in Infosys drove benchmark indices higher while broader markets underperformed.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 15:57 IST

Crisil reaffirms highest rating to Piramal Capital and Housing...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): Rating agency Crisil has reaffirmed the highest rating A1+ to Piramal Capital and Housing Finance Ltd (PCHFL) for its commercial paper programme worth Rs 10,500 crore.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 14:49 IST

BHEL, CONCOR to set up rail-based logistics facility at Haridwar

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) said on Monday it has signed an agreement with Container Corporation of India Ltd (CONCAR) to form a joint working group for setting up a rail-based logistics terminal at Haridwar.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 14:15 IST

DHFL says it remains strong and solvent, resolution plan underway

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): Despite the financial crisis at Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL), the company said on Monday that it has withstood intense pressure and continues to remain strong and solvent.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 13:33 IST

Explained: Risk still outweighs rewards for Indian businesses...

Pulau Ujong [Singapore], July 15 (ANI): The saying goes that "fortune favours the brave".

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 13:06 IST

Indoco's Goa plant gets warning letter from USFDA

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): Pharma company Indoco Remedies said on Monday it has received a warning letter from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its oral dosages plant in Goa as a result of the inspection carried out in January.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 12:47 IST

WPI inflation rate edges 0.2 pc up in June at 2.02 pc

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): The annual rate of inflation based on wholesale price index stood at 2.02 per cent in June compared to 2.45 per cent in the previous month, the government said on Monday.

Read More
iocl