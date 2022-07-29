footer close header add
Representative Image

Share of goods and services export in India's GDP rises to 21.4 pc from 18.7 pc in 2020-21

ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2022 23:48 IST


New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): The share of export of goods and services in India's gross domestic product (GDP) rose to 21.4 per cent in the financial year 2021-22 from 18.7 per cent recorded in the previous year, the government data showed.

India's export of goods and services rose to Rs 50,63,885 crore in the financial year 2021-22 while the country's GDP stood at Rs 2,36,64,637 crore during the year, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.
The overall share of goods exports in GDP has increased from 10.9 per cent in 2020-21 to 13.3 per cent in 2021-22.
In the financial year 2017-18, the share of export of goods and services stood at 18.8 per cent of the GDP. It rose to 19.9 per cent in 2018-19, but declined to 18.7 per cent in 2019-20. During the financial year 2020-21, the share of export of goods and services stood steady at 18.7 per cent of the GDP. (ANI)

