Shemaroo, TVS Credit among leading brands increase Push Notifications Delivery by 50 to 70 per cent with Netcore's Smart Push

Netcore Solutions, a leading global marketing technology provider, today announced the success of its recently launched Smart Push, a breakthrough notification delivery technology.

Smart Push has helped brands like Shemaroo Entertainment, a leader in India's OTT space, and TVS Credit Services, an Indian financial services company, boost their Push Notification Delivery rate by more than 50 per cent.

Netcore also powers push notifications for leading brands, including ICICI Bank, My Team 11, Revv, Malindo Air, Sendo, Smartfren, Sun & Sand Sports, Fahasa, and many more.

Google FCM has been unreliable when it comes to notification deliveries, leaving app marketers deeply concerned about the alarming reduction in engagement rates.

In response, Netcore, a global leader in customer engagement, has developed Smart Push, a solution doubling notification delivery rates compared to push amplification solutions available in the industry.

The improvement in delivery rates was directly tied to an increase in Daily Active Users (DAUs) and to a marked improvement in user retention.

"It's extremely important for any brand to target the right user through the right channel at the right time. With Netcore Smartech, we were able to optimize our app push notification strategy, driving 23 per cent of user engagement on our app through improved Push Notification Delivery. We have achieved 2.2X uplift in delivery rates and 1.8X uplift in click rates through app push notifications as a channel on Smartech. The consultancy and support from the Customer Success Team at Netcore has been extremely helpful in achieving this feat," said Mukund Kulkarni, Chief Manager - Digital of TVS Credit.

Smart Push also influenced a considerable portion of ShemarooMe's overall conversions by pushing up its Push Notification Delivery by 50 per cent.

"Technology has always been at the heart of ShemarooMe and how we function to make the content viewing not only personalized for our viewers but also enhance their watching experience. This partnership with Netcore augments our customer watching experience and helps us reach out to more Bollywood buffs," said Zubin Dubash, COO - Digital of Sheemaro.

"Brands value each customer touchpoint quite highly. Every lost notification delivery is a lost engagement opportunity," said Kalpit Jain, Group CEO, Netcore Solutions.

"Smartech has been built with an engagement-driven retention philosophy and deliverability has been at the core of all things we have done. I believe Smartech, especially with its AI capabilities, packs the most critical combination of scale and deliverability that all major players can plug into their engagement strategies and see astronomical results," added Kalpit.

