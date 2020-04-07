Shirts and trousers brand Pan America contributes Rs 25 lakhs to PM CARES Relief Fund for the fight against COVID19

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] April 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Pan America - a national brand of men's fashions understands the social responsibility and to show solidarity with the nation has extended a small helping hand.

Pan America salutes India's Prime Minister Narendra Modiji for the efforts taken by him. "We are with you Prime Minister in this challenging time," said the Directors.

"It is not only 25 lakhs, but if our country is in trouble we are ready to contribute as much as we can in the coming times," said Rajkumar Lalwani, Director.

"A special thanks to our thousands of dealers and our customers for their continued patronage, we couldn't have done this without their support, "said Ashok Bhandari, Director.

"In this moment of crisis, we request everyone to stay at home and be safe. Together we can and we will win this battle against coronavirus," he added.

