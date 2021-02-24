Shiv Dhawan launches Sports and Talent Management Company

New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Twenty-year-old Shiv Dhawan has launched a Sports and Talent Management Company 'Square The One Private Limited'.

Square The One is an initiative to help budding cricketers and athletes to excel off the field as the company aims to bridge the gap between athletes and commercial opportunities.

During the lockdown, budding cricketers and athletes went through a financial crunch as the world of sports came to a halt. The cancellation of sporting events brought uncertainty into the life of various sportspersons. During those tough times, the idea of Square The One emerged.

Square The One brings sportspersons to their exclusive roster as they manage the commercial and media interests of their players. Often, budding cricketers have little knowledge of these opportunities as they tend to focus on their on-field antics. Square The One ensures that the player gets the best possible opportunities.

The company has been launched by 20-year-old Shiv Dhawan who has been working in the sports industry since 2017. Shiv started writing for various publications at the age of 16, during his writing stint, Shiv conducted more than 70 exclusive interviews with players from eleven nations.



Shiv's journey in sports player management commenced when he was interviewing a player from Services cricket team, "The first player I managed was from Services, he was looking for someone to manage his social media and commercial interests because he had little idea of it, since he represented the Indian Army, I decided to manage him without any pay," Shiv said.

"During the lockdown, I was in constant touch with cricketers, a lot of them spoke about the challenges and hurdles that were being faced by them, that is when we decided to speed up the process for this company which is focused to help budding athletes, that's our main aim," Managing director Shiv Dhawan said.

Thus far, Square The One have signed around twenty athletes, the list includes the likes of Sushant Mishra, Prabhat Maurya, Tajinder Singh, Diwesh Pathania, Sujit Nayak, Shubham Rohilla to name a few.

The list also includes 6-year-old leg-spin wonder Madad Abbas who has been amidst the headlines after receiving appreciation from Shane Warne. Apart from cricket, motorsports racer Sahil Shelar has also been brought to the roster, Sahil has experience of over 17 years during which he has participated in over 100 races.

As these sportspersons sweat it out on the field, Square The One will fulfil their aim of helping and assisting these sportspersons off the field.

To connect with Square The One, reach out at: partnerships@squaretheone.com

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

