Shiv Naresh Sports conducted first-ever kabaddi video challenge

New Delhi [India] Dec 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): A first-of-its-kind kabaddi video challenge was conducted by Shiv Naresh Sports - India's indigenous sportswear brand.

This first-ever viral kabaddi campaign was conducted to promote this popular native sport, which is believed to have originated in ancient India centuries ago.

The quality sportswear, Shiv Naresh, has always taken up new initiatives to encourage sports in the country as well as raise the bar for Indian sports. Its recent 'Kabaddi Challenge' was a step in the same direction and turned out to be the first original social media challenge of this scale - reaching more than a million people across cities.

The kabaddi video challenge was quite simple, and therefore, attracted hundreds of enthusiasts across the country. From teenagers to office-goers, from girls to boys, everyone was hooked on to this unique sports promotion social media campaign.

The #KabaddiChallenge garnered so much attention that it was trending across India. The kabaddi video challenge went viral across social media platforms and witnessed astounding participation from youth, sports players, NRIs, etc.

Kabaddi is somehow losing its popularity to other sports like cricket and football, and this sports campaign by India's indigenous sportswear brand Shiv Naresh was a step in the right direction.

In this unprecedented social media sports challenge, individuals had to make a video of them saying the word 'kabaddi' for at least 30 seconds without any interruption - just like it is done in the game of kabaddi.

They then had to challenge their two best friends as well as three new friends. Subsequently, they had to post the video on their profile along with tagging Shiv Naresh and using #KabaddiChallenge.

On messaging Shiv Naresh on Instagram or Facebook, each participant received an assured prize. Amongst its many initiatives is also the brand's recent collaboration with the movie 'Panga' set to release on January 24, 2020. In Panga, Kangana Ranaut plays the role of a national-level kabaddi player and is seen wearing Shiv Naresh Kabaddi Jersey.

Encouragement to Indian athletes' #KabaddiChallenge garnered immense appreciation and response from hundreds of people across the nook and cranny of the country.

Not only did commoners participate in the grand celebration of this amazing sport but also many renowned Indian athletes and coaches took part.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

