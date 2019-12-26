Short-video platform Kwai spreads joy on Christmas Eve

New Delhi [India] Dec 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Kuaishou, one of the world's leading short video social platforms, celebrated Christmas, the festival of joy and giving with the children at the Desire Society orphanage in Noida on December 24, 2019.

In 2017, the Chinese short-video app with 200 million daily active users launched its international version, Kwai. The event is part of Kwai's efforts of giving back to the local community.

The event kicked off at 10 AM with a dancing performance by popular Kwai influencers. Then the children enjoyed some time dancing, painting, and playing games together with the orphanage staff as well as Kwai's users and staff members from its Indian office. Afterward, Kuaishou Technology presented gifts and supplies including clothes, sports gear, toys and food to the orphanage.

"The smiles from the kids were heart touching. This is a small effort by us and we hope to do more initiatives like this in the future", said Wu Yan, Head of Global Operations of Kuaishou Technology.

She noted that by spending some quality time with the children, Kuaishou wishes to connect with the community, and spread joy and motivation.

According to Wu, Kwai believes that everyone's lives are worth chronicling. "Kwai aims to serve the majority of the Indian users, providing a platform for all people to consume content and share their day-to-day life, their hidden talents, and funny stories", added Wu.

And that is the story of Kunal Sharma (Kwai ID: Kunaltainment), 22, a student from Kotputli and currently living in Delhi.

Kunal Sharma becomes popular on Kwai by making short videos that show comedy scenarios starring himself and his friends.

Sharma has more than 130,000 followers on Kwai. He joined the platform from the very beginning and became popular on the platform by sharing comedy and dancing videos.

"I love the app. I always show my videos to my friends and they call me a 'Kwai star'", he said. Sharma believes what sets Kwai apart from other platforms and what he loves about Kwai is its fun, useful features.

"The camera effects, the filters, and the 'magic face' features are all very good and make it so easy to make short videos. There are also a lot of trending sound effects that I can use", he added.

Sharma said that being an influencer on Kwai has changed his life. As he becomes more popular and gets better at making short videos, he starts to make money by getting creators' bonuses and advertising requests. "It feels so great to be able to get paid for doing what you love", he said.

A survey within the app shows that the most popular category among Indian users is comedy videos, followed by music and dancing. Shayari and motivation content are also very popular on Kwai.

According to Wu, the company focuses on learning and adapting to the local environment, and aims to provide local users with quality products that truly accord with the local culture. "With Kwai, we hope to reach the Indian users and offer a new perspective on how short videos can be fun and profitable", she said.

Kuaishou has recently been named by Apple as an app that defines the app trend of the year, which is 'Storytelling Simplified', during Apple's end-of-the-year app awards on December 2.

According to Yang Yuanxi, Co-founder of Kuaishou Technology, what makes Kuaishou stand out is its 'inclusiveness', which is embodied in its 'level playing field' algorithms.

"Kuaishou places great importance to equality and inclusiveness. It gives every content creator an opportunity to shine", he added. The app distributes traffic more evenly and makes sure people from all backgrounds access Kuaishou easily and find their inner happiness in the community.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

