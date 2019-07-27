Likee 2 Year Anniversary
Likee 2 Year Anniversary

Short video platform Likee completes two years in India

ANI | Updated: Jul 27, 2019 08:51 IST

New Delhi [India] July 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Fondly embraced by B-town celebrities such as Sonakshi Sinha, Disha Patani and more, Likee is one of the most widely used short video sharing apps by Singapore based BIGO Technology.
Launched in 2017 in India, Likee has topped various app store charts time and again to become one of the most popular mobile apps in India across platforms. Today, Likee mobile app completes its two-year journey in the Indian market with an overwhelming response from the talented youth here.
"Likee platform has been created with a special purpose to enable people from around the world to showcase their unique talents creatively. India's youth adds a unique flavour and vibrancy to our platform which aligns perfectly with the vision of the firm and hence every millstone achieved in India is extremely important for us and calls for celebrations," said Aaron WEI, Vice President, BIGO Technology.
"We officially launched operations in the Indian market in 2017 and we are extremely happy to see how the talented youth of India is leveraging our platform to gain global popularity," he added.
Likee is celebrating this milestone along with its Indian users by creating a month-long virtual event - Likee 2 Year Anniversary. The event gives the participants a chance to earn wish points by performing certain activities detailed in the information section of the in-app event, and exchange those wish points with the limited number of gifts on a first come, first-serve basis.
From LIKE to Likee - A journey worth celebrating!
Likee is a globally popular short video creation and sharing app that allows everyone to easily shoot amazing videos. Within a short period of their launch in India, it became popular among the youth - who leveraged the platform positively to showcase their skills.
Time and again Likee took steps to strengthen its presence, reach to masses in India and also foster the unique talent in India. The app was made available in different Indian languages (Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Gujarati, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, etc) and various talent hunts and other virtual competitions were held to engage with Indian youth.
Likee's constant endeavour to innovate and make the platform more valuable for the Indian youth also earned them the 'Most Innovative Start-Up App' award at the 9th India Digital Awards 2018 by IAMAI (Internet and Mobile Association of India).
In June 2019, BIGO Technology rebranded LIKE to Likee implying to become more of who you are. The rebranding helped Likee to amplify its presence and mass following in India. It also encouraged and reminded the talented youth in India to be more and to go extra when it comes to combining their skills with 1000+ special effect features on the platform.
To attract more talent on its platform, Likee also on-boarded popular celebrities such as RJ Naved, Shakti Mohan, Sahil Khan, Mayanti Langer, Zakir Khan, and more in the past one year. The mobile app continues to be the users' choice app in India and in their journey ahead Likee aims to contribute to the talent pool of India in more than one way.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 09:13 IST

iocl