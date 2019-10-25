Shott offers 100 per cent cashback and free entertainment this Diwali

Shott offers 100 per cent cashback this Diwali
ANI | Updated: Oct 25, 2019 17:28 IST

Surat (Gujarat) [India] Oct 25 (ANI): Gujarat's premier gaming haven, Shott has announced a slew of exciting contests and campaigns where visitors can earn 100 per cent cashback and prizes like Harley Davidson, iPhone 11, apple macbook, international destination trip among other amazing gifts.
"This Diwali, we wanted people to come away from the noisy, cracker filled Diwali and instead use the Diwali adrenaline and excitement in our state-of-the-art centres in Ahmedabad and Surat. The only Go-Karting facility in Gujarat, Shott has about 150+ games for all age groups. Our intention of providing such lucrative offers was so people can find new ways of being together, sharing and celebrating," said, Smeet Shah, Chief Operating Officer of Shott.
The centres in Ahmedabad and Surat are open throughout the Diwali weekend and have several surprises planned for their guests.
This story is provided by News Wire Gujarat. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 18:06 IST

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 17:58 IST

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 17:39 IST

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 17:28 IST

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 16:48 IST

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 16:14 IST

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 15:30 IST

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 15:20 IST

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 15:02 IST

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 15:01 IST

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 14:40 IST

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 14:38 IST

