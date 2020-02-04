Show-stopping Forevermark Diamond Jewellery shines in Hollywood

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Feb 4 (ANI/BusinessWire India): A favourite amongst celebrities, Forevermark diamonds have consistently graced the world's most important red carpets.

The responsibly sourced natural diamonds are poised to take centre stage this year as Forevermark's partner retailers have created exclusive diamond jewellery for the 92nd Annual Academy Awards.

Inspired by the brilliance and achievements of Hollywood's leading women, the expertly crafted designs will be on display at the Forevermark Oscars Suite in Los Angeles for private viewings and selection by celebrity stylists.

The curated collection is a balanced mix of extravagant conversation starters and glamorous must-haves to the pieces that represent current trends.

From classic cocktail rings, layered neckpieces, ear cuffs, statement necklaces, haathphools and chandelier earrings, the collection is crafted by select authorized Forevermark Jewellers across the country namely AS Motiwala, Anmol Jewellers, BR Designs, DP Jewellers, Diamond Tree, Fortifino, Goldsmiths Jewellery, Khurana Jewellry House, Kirtlals, Narayan Jewellers, OM Jewellers, PMJ Jewels, PN Gadgil Jewellers, Senco Gold & Diamonds, The Diamond Factory (TDF) and VBJ - Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers and Waman Hari Pethe.

The expertly crafted jewellery on display will feature inscribed Forevermark diamonds, all of which are a unique and precious gift of nature.

Forevermark goes beyond the standard 4Cs to select diamonds that are genuine, natural and untreated.

In the pursuit of absolute beauty, only the world's finest craftsmen and women are trusted to cut and polish a Forevermark diamond using their skill and artistry to unleash each diamond's own inherent beauty and brilliance.

"We at Forevermark are delighted to see such a wonderful representation of Indian designs and the capabilities of our partner retailers being recognized on an international level. We meticulously pursue brilliance in innovation, craftsmanship and an amalgamation of modernity and tradition that is represented in our diamond jewellery. It would be wonderful to see women of substance adorn Forevermark diamonds while they are being celebrated for their incredible work", said Sachin Jain, President, Forevermark Diamonds.

All these Forevermark retailers will be sending their pieces for the globally renowned event. Watch out for these show-stopping pieces on the red carpet this season.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ BusinessWire India)

