New Delhi [India] Sept 30 (ANI/Digpu): Shravan Gupta has been touted as a pioneer in the real estate and financial services sector, and rightly so.

He has 15 years of experience under his belt that he has used to take his business further ahead. Even after all this time, with everyone trying to one-up the other, he still manages to take his work to new heights by investing in new ventures.

In the last couple of decades, his work in developing malls in the NCR region has been extremely crucial for India's growth in this market. It can be safely said that Shravan Gupta has played a vital role in making malls accessible to the common man of this country. The MGF group has thrived under his leadership and it is for all to see.

Shravan Gupta's MGF journey in the business world began as he joined his family business, MGF ltd. With time he grew into his role and brought his personal touch to the company. He always had an eye for real estate. This led him to decide to diversify the company into the real estate sector as well. After the MGF group was diversified, MGF Developments took birth. They built one of India's earliest malls called the Metropolitan, in Gurgaon, Haryana.

The MGF Metropolitan mall is like the cherry on top of the cake that is the MGF group. It has been known among NCR citizens as the mall with the choicest entertainment, casual and speciality food outlets, and abundant recreational options. There is a sense of community that people feel here which makes it the perfect spot for people to spend time with their families and friends.

Weekends especially are a busy time for the mall as families flock to the restaurants and the shopping outlets to get an experience that they know is only available in MGF metropolitan mall. There is always something new and always something exciting when it comes to this mall. It keeps people of all ages and all walks of life engaged.

Speaking of choicest entertainment, Miraj maximum from Miraj entertainment is one of the highlights of the MGF mall experience. Experiences like these are what set this mall apart from the rest out there. MGF is currently in its next phase of growth and as its director; Shravan Gupta is making sure that it moves with the times.

Other than the mall, Shravan Gupta MGF Group has been at the forefront of the real estate development in India. This group has been attributed for bringing in global best practices and professionalism into what was then, a largely unorganized and unregulated real estate sector. With that, he has managed to stay relevant in today's ever-changing business. He has made sure to get all the right brands in his mall to stay ahead of the curve.

Very recently, Hamley's opened its 100th store in MGF Metropolitan Mall. With international brands like these, the mall remains a go-to entertainment option for the residents of Delhi-NCR region.

Despite all the success in the world of real estate development, Shravan Gupta has remained grounded. He has always believed in giving back to the community that has given him so much right from his childhood to today.

In partnership with Khushi, a committed NGO in India, Shravan Gupta and his company supports the education of underprivileged children and have so far been responsible for shaping the lives of hundreds of families through its initiatives. Every year, the MGF Group organises self-help camps, especially for the elderly and underprivileged, providing them with support in the cold winters, when they are the most vulnerable.

Shravan Gupta is an entrepreneur who is not only helping our nation become more modernised every day, but he is also the entrepreneur who understands his social responsibility and takes steps accordingly.

This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

