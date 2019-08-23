Shriram Properties logo
Shriram Properties logo

Shriram Properties launches Phase II of Shriram 107 South East

ANI | Updated: Aug 23, 2019 18:15 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] August 23(ANI/NewsVoir): Shriram Properties Limited (SPL), with a history of building quality properties with high standards, has launched yet another affordable residential project with great amenities in Bengaluru.
The company has announced the launch of Phase II of its affordable housing project, Shriram 107 south east, which was pre launched as codename Dil Chahta Hai Dobara. Located off Hosur Road, the property is just a short drive from Electronic City, one of the busiest tech hubs of the city.
Being true to its promise of affordability, Shriram 107 south east offers two and three BHK homes starting at just Rs 24 Lakhs. With the successful launch of Phase I in 2018 serving 500 plus happy families, the launch of Phase - II promises to be bigger and better with brand new towers and international lifestyle amenities.
Breaking the conventional design norms, the project offers smart two BHKs within 700 sq ft with a comfortable living experience for the value conscious homebuyer. These smart homes are designed to ensure efficiency for a comfortable living.
Shriram 107 south east is an extensive 17 acre development project surrounded by acres of green spaces and offers a lavish lifestyle with a grand 20,000 square feet clubhouse, swimming pool, lakeside promenade, butterfly gardens, volleyball field and much more. The property features calm and refreshing ambience for the resident's with a butterfly garden, fitness/activity areas, and for that fun and relaxed weekend experience the property houses exclusive barbeques zones, a party terrace, lakeside promenade, cafe and more.
"We ensure that the infrastructure at our properties is designed to maximize the safety and convenience of the residents. Through Shriram 107 south east, we look forward to providing Bangaloreans with smart homes that are affordable just in pricing, but features efficiently designed life spaces for families that double-up as a viable investment option, as well. With this venture, we hope to bear testimony of strong planning and availability of luxurious amenities all at an affordable price with good connectivity and convenience", said Arun Anand, Director, Sales and marketing, Shriram Properties.
Improved connectivity and superior infrastructure has enabled development of Hosur Road making it a preferred investment destination.
Located just minutes away from electronic city and with close proximity to employment hubs like Bommasandra and easy access to the upcoming metro, Shriram 107 south east is dubbed to be a great location to stay as well as to invest. It offers easy access to the best educational institutions, tech and industrial zones, retail and entertainment hotspots and reputed hospitals and much more.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 18:18 IST

Phixman to expand its global footprints

New Delhi [India] August 23(ANI/NewsVoir): Phixman.com -the smart phone and laptop repair company, today announced its plan to expand its global presence.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 18:17 IST

Security and Interoperability is key to the success of Smart...

New Delhi [India] August 23(ANI/NewsVoir): Security and interoperability of Smart Cities in India are the key components of the success of Government of India's agenda of 100 Smart Cities.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 18:15 IST

Bhutani Group wins top honours at Estate Awards 2019

New Delhi [India] August 23(ANI/NewsVoir): Bhutani Infra, the leading NCR based commercial real estate player received top honours at Estate Awards 2019 organised by Franchise India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 16:55 IST

Moody's lowers India's GDP growth forecast for 2019 to 6.2 pc from 6.8 pc

Singapore, Aug 23 (ANI): Moody's Investors Service on Friday cut India's GDP growth forecast for the calendar year 2019 to 6.2 per cent from its previous estimate of 6.8 per cent.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 16:09 IST

Sensex surges by 228 points on hopes on stimulus package, metal...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): The bulls staged a comeback during second half of equity trading session on Friday amid expectations that the government may soon announce steps to revive economic growth.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 15:57 IST

TVS Motor Company supports flood-affected states across India

Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India] August 23(ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the world, today announced their support initiative for flood-affected states across India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 15:55 IST

Hosachiguru, pioneers of managed farmlands in India, launches...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] August 23 (ANI): Abhivrudhi, the new farmland project by Hosachiguru - pioneers of managed farmlands in India, was launched today amidst a lot of fanfare in the city. The project was launched in the presence of dignitaries from different sectors.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 15:53 IST

Smart Creations bags India Leadership Award

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] August 23(ANI/NewsVoir): Chennai based Smart Creations well known for its Gold Plating projects, figurines and deities especially for Temples and pooja rooms in India and Asia has recently bagged the prestigious Blindwink India Leadership Award, 2019 under the category of

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 15:52 IST

Alibaba Foundation and UCWeb to host 9.5 Philanthropy Conference...

New Delhi [India] August 23(ANI/NewsVoir): UC Web, on behalf of the Alibaba Foundation, will host the global sub forum of 2019 Alibaba Philanthropy on Thursday, September 5, 2019 in New Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 15:23 IST

63 moons wins MPID case in Bombay High Court, big win for Jignesh Shah

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): The Bombay High Court has ruled that the National Spot Exchange Ltd (NSEL) is not a financial establishment and hence notifications for attachment of the company's assets including bank accounts and properties under the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 14:57 IST

Medica associates with Tom Cherian's SALi to create 'Centre for...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India] August 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Kolkata headquartered Medica Hospitals has launched the 'Medica Centre for Liver Disease' in association with the renowned South Asian Liver Institute (SALi), a Tom Cherian initiative.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 14:11 IST

INSA releases Joint Industry Guidance on supply, use of 0.50 per...

Mumbai/New Delhi [India] August 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Indian National Shipowners' Association (INSA) along with a number of shipping, refining, fuel supply, and standards organisations have worked together to produce Joint Industry Guidance on the supply and use of 0.50 per cent - sulphur

Read More
iocl