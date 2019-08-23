Shriram Properties launches Phase II of Shriram 107 South East

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] August 23(ANI/NewsVoir): Shriram Properties Limited (SPL), with a history of building quality properties with high standards, has launched yet another affordable residential project with great amenities in Bengaluru.

The company has announced the launch of Phase II of its affordable housing project, Shriram 107 south east, which was pre launched as codename Dil Chahta Hai Dobara. Located off Hosur Road, the property is just a short drive from Electronic City, one of the busiest tech hubs of the city.

Being true to its promise of affordability, Shriram 107 south east offers two and three BHK homes starting at just Rs 24 Lakhs. With the successful launch of Phase I in 2018 serving 500 plus happy families, the launch of Phase - II promises to be bigger and better with brand new towers and international lifestyle amenities.

Breaking the conventional design norms, the project offers smart two BHKs within 700 sq ft with a comfortable living experience for the value conscious homebuyer. These smart homes are designed to ensure efficiency for a comfortable living.

Shriram 107 south east is an extensive 17 acre development project surrounded by acres of green spaces and offers a lavish lifestyle with a grand 20,000 square feet clubhouse, swimming pool, lakeside promenade, butterfly gardens, volleyball field and much more. The property features calm and refreshing ambience for the resident's with a butterfly garden, fitness/activity areas, and for that fun and relaxed weekend experience the property houses exclusive barbeques zones, a party terrace, lakeside promenade, cafe and more.

"We ensure that the infrastructure at our properties is designed to maximize the safety and convenience of the residents. Through Shriram 107 south east, we look forward to providing Bangaloreans with smart homes that are affordable just in pricing, but features efficiently designed life spaces for families that double-up as a viable investment option, as well. With this venture, we hope to bear testimony of strong planning and availability of luxurious amenities all at an affordable price with good connectivity and convenience", said Arun Anand, Director, Sales and marketing, Shriram Properties.

Improved connectivity and superior infrastructure has enabled development of Hosur Road making it a preferred investment destination.

Located just minutes away from electronic city and with close proximity to employment hubs like Bommasandra and easy access to the upcoming metro, Shriram 107 south east is dubbed to be a great location to stay as well as to invest. It offers easy access to the best educational institutions, tech and industrial zones, retail and entertainment hotspots and reputed hospitals and much more.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

