SIBM Pune kickstarts the onboarding of MBA, MBA(I&E) and MBA(L&S) 2020-2022 programmes

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 (ANI/Digpu): Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune (SIBM Pune), kickstarted the virtual onboarding / Induction programme for the students joining MBA, MBA (Innovation and Entrepreneurship) and MBA (Leadership & Strategy) programmes.

The formal induction was attended by all faculty members, staff and the incoming students of the batch 2020-2022. 16th July 2020 is the day of commencement of the induction programme and the programme would continue till 31th July 2020. The incoming batch of students had an opportunity to listen to stalwarts from the industry, on the day one of their two-year journey.

On Day One, the freshmen students were addressed by, Dr Ramakrishnan Raman, Director SIBM Pune and Dean, Faculty of Management, Symbiosis International (Deemed University). Dr Raman is one of the best motivational speakers and his welcome address was electrifying and motivating to the students.

The keynote address was given by Prakash Wakankar, CEO at Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, which was followed by a Q&A session where students sought answers that inspired and motivated them. The Induction event also saw the conferment of various alumni awards to some of the illustrious alumni of the institute. The awardees also addressed the incoming batch and wished them the best for their journey ahead with the SIBM Pune fraternity.

Amit Chincholikar, Global CHRO of Tata Consumer Products and Deepayan Sen Sharma, Director HR at Marsh and McLennan Companies were conferred the Best Alumnus of the Year 2020 Award. Pallavi Tyagi, EVP and CHRO at Capgemini and Nidhi Jain, Director Corporate HR leader at Ernst & Young, were conferred with the Best Alumna Achiever of the year 2020 award, while Sankalp Potbhare, Chief Commercial Officer - Asia at the Kraft Heinz Company, and Vinay Dehpande were presented with the Best Alumnus Achiever of the Year 2020 award. Sarita Chand, Founder of Indic AI Foundation received the Best Alumnus Entrepreneur of the Year 2020 award.

Late Chitralekha Pati was an extremely bright alumni of SIBM Pune, an outstanding HR professional, a trained classical vocal singer, a passionate and presentable anchor and a poetess. Late Chitralekha Pati Gold Medal has been constituted by her husband Abhishek Bharati.

This gold medal is given to the student who gets the highest CGPA in the MBA programme - HR specialization. This will be from year 2019-2020 for the next 10 consecutive years for a tenure up to 2029. The topper of MBA HR 2018-2020 Batch, Joycee Khanna was awarded with the annual Ms Chitralekha Pati gold medal.

SIBM Pune's induction programme will feature several industry stalwarts such as, Amit Malik, Chief People Operations and Customer Services Officer at Aviva Life Insurance, Rajat Mathur, MD at Morgan Stanley, and Sanjiv Navangul, Director and Chief Executive Officer at Bharat Serums and Vaccines, Jatin Panchal, Sales Director at Danone, Samar Singh Sheikhawat, Independent Business Consultant and Thought Leader and many more. The interaction with business leaders will help the students to get real world insights into the corporate landscape as batch 2020-2022 starts their two-year MBA journey.

Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune is Constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), SIU. Established in 1978, a premier B School in India, SIBM Pune is consistently ranked among the top 10 B Schools of the country. SIBM Pune is recognized for its excellence in academics and its valuable contributions to industry and society and students. SIBM Pune is a member of EFMD & EFMD Global network .

SIU has been ranked amongst top 50 Universities in India by NIRF, Government of India. The University has also been ranked among the top 250 Universities in Asia and top 150 in BRICS by QS World University rankings survey 2018.

SIBM Pune has been ranked 18th amongst all the B Schools in India by National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF), Government of India in 2018. The institute was also awarded 'Gold' Star by the QS Star University Rating 2018.

This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

