SIBM Pune's Legacy 2019 - 'Building brand loyalty through emotions'

ANI | Updated: Nov 18, 2019 14:12 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 18 (ANI/Digpu): SIBM Pune hosted galaxy of its illustrious alumni from the industry at Legacy 2019. The event was organised by the Alumni Team of SIBM Pune and was held on November 16 at the scenic campus located at Lavale Pune.
"Events like 'Legacy' are conceptualised, planned and executed by the student councils of SIBM Pune. These events helps us to build a stronger connect with our alumni and also gives an opportunity to the students to learn corporate stalwarts," said Ramakrishnan Raman, Director SIBM Pune.
Prakash Wakankar, Head of International Operations (FES) and CEO -Two wheeler Business- Mahindra Rise who is also an alumnus of SIBM Pune from the batch 1985, delivered his keynote address at Legacy 2019.
Wakankar emphasized the relevance of emotional branding through a series of unconventional advertisements of various brands.
Centered around the theme of 'Building Brand Loyalty through Emotions', a panel discussion was moderated by Sanjeev Balachandran, Worldwide Associate Brand Director, Novartis who is also an SIBM Pune alumnus from the batch of 2011.
The panel comprised of Abhaya Sharma -SIBM Pune alumnus batch of 2008 presently Country Marketing Manager - Davidoff Cigarettes, Aparna Bhawal - SIBM Pune alumna batch of 2006 presently Vice President, Marketing at Hindustan Times, Akshat Dwivedi -SIBM Pune alumnus batch of 2005 presently DGM Marketing, Raymond FMCG and Richa Kumar Khetan -SIBM Pune alumna batch of 2006 presently Customer Success Lead, Digital Marketing, Adobe India.
The panelists discussed aspects related to classical marketing and its evolution into a more real-time and empathetic version for reaching out to the masses.
The panel also shared their perspectives on the changing mindset of the customers and ways to create and sustain loyalty towards a brand.
