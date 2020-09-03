Sidharth Shukla is The Times Most Desirable Man on TV 2019

New Delhi [India] September 3 (ANI/Mediawire): The coveted list of The Times 20 Most Desirable Men on TV 2019 is out. Based on their popularity on the small screen and on social media, and votes of an internal jury, these dashing and charming men on Hindi television, with oodles of talent, have found a spot on the list.

Sidharth Shukla, who has topped the list, is known for his performance in Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak. Last year, he impressed viewers with his stint on Bigg Boss 13. Eventually, he not only took home the trophy, but also won millions of fans with his wit, attitude, and swag.

Joining him in the Top 10 are Parth Samthaan at number 2, Shaheer Sheikh at number 3, Mohsin Khan at number 4, and Asim Riaz at number 5. Pearl V Puri, Shivin Narang, Harshad Chopda, Vivian Dsena, and Shrey Mittal take the sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth place, respectively.



"It feels good that a year that has been so hard on humanity has had good things to offer me. It has been a period of learnings for all of us and me, as well. Bigg Boss, and later the pandemic, has been a time for introspection, of challenges, patience and so much more. But, I'm glad that good things came my way, including topping the most desirable list," said Sidharth about winning the top spot.



When asked, who according to him, is the most desirable man and woman in the country. "Whoever tops your list, I guess. The Times knows how to rank the best! But, in the current times, anyone who is able to invent a cure to beat the COVID-19 pandemic will be the most desirable man/woman not only in the country but in the world," he said.

Watch The Times 20 Most Desirable Women and Men on TV 2019 on September 5, at 9 PM on ZOOM.

