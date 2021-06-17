SignCatch partners ePayLater to enable B2B credit for small retailers on Bech.App

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): At a time when neighbourhood retail stores have become the lifeline for everyone across India, two disruptive start-ups SignCatch and ePayLater have partnered to bring in the next level of digital retail and credit solutions to the US $800 Billion SMB retail market in India by putting your friendly neighbourhood store's financial and tech capabilities on Hyper Drive.

SignCatch, the tech start-up, founded by serial entrepreneurs Sumit Duggal and Saurabh Dwivedi has been synonymous with some of the industry's most disruptive and game changing products in the FinTech and RetailTech space such as the Axis-SC Self Checkout Stores and the NDMC Smart Bill Pay solution to name a few, has recently launched another big game changing SMB retail product Bech.App that allows a zero tech small retail store owner to acquire the omnichannel tech capabilities and financial efficiency of organized retail simply through their smartphones.

"ePayLater has been a pioneer in introducing easy credit solutions (e.g. India's first UPI based credit), has been solving the problem of credit access to retail shops by leveraging its proprietary platform. The platform enables a credit line of up to INR 25 lakh for the shops through a completely digital and seamless journey of less than 10 minutes! ePayLater now boasts a presence in approximately 500 districts with a strong 20 per cent month on month growth."

Talking of the partnership, Aurko Bhattacharya, Co-founder, ePayLater said, "India is home to 14 million Kirana shops that drive an estimated business of over 35 Lakh crores and represent the lion's share of India's consumer retail. Interestingly, while credit drives bulk of the business, most of the credit is informal and unstructured. At ePayLater, we are empowering the whole supply chain by obviating financial risk and by enabling faster inventory churns."

"Bech.App has been launched as a multi tool "Super-App" for small retailers," added the Founders of SignCatch. "The app provides all the digital services required by a small retail store on a single mobile app and brings these stores up to speed with latest trends, new-age technology and seamless supply chain experience that typically only big e-commerce and supermart operators enjoy, thus bringing your friendly neighbourhood stores at par with the best."

With Bech.App, SignCatch is enabling a 360 degree digitization of your neighbourhood stores, be it supply chain automation or access to digital credit & payments. The company, already working with hundreds of small kirana stores with partners like Walmart & Axis Bank, now plans to expand its horizon by bringing in multiple store categories such as Pharmacies, Fashion, Electronics and Mobile stores into its gamut.

Synergizing the many strong points of online businesses with the locational advantages of offline businesses, Bech.App is powering your next door retail store to provide you the deals and digital experience that Amazon, Big Basket, Grofers, or Reliance Fresh offer you, but miss out the personal touch that your neighbourhood store has to offer.

Not just this, Bech.App will also help these stores digitally access strategic promotional programs from various brands and distributors, seamless product discovery and access to a master catalogue that acts as a single source for product management for both instore and online transactions.



Through Bech.App, SignCatch and ePayLater aim to bridge the gap between digital credit schemes and intelligent technology for small store owners across the country and bring the charms of neighbourhood shopping to your fingertips!

Now, the ease of omni-channel retailing will be readily available at your friendly nukkad ki dukaan so brace yourself for the revolution in your neighbourhood!

For enquiries regarding Bech.App, please write to: social@signcatch.com

For enquiries regarding ePayLater, please write to: support@epaylater.com

Follow Us on Social Media:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/BechApp

Twitter: twitter.com/bech_app

Instagram: www.instagram.com/bech.app.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

