Significant changes to EB-5 Program announced: Minimum TEA investment increases to USD 900,000

New Delhi [India] July 26(ANI/BusinessWire India): The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) published a final rule on July 24 that will bring significant regulatory changes to the popular EB-5 Immigrant Investor program.

Among several other changes, the regulation will raise the minimum investment amount in TEAs from $500,000 to $900,000, and $1.8 million outside TEAs. The final rule will go into effect on November 21, 2019.

CanAm Enterprises ('CanAm') has consistently informed EB-5 stakeholders about the expected change since the early stage of the regulatory process, outlining the importance of working with a reputable regional center. Following today's announcement, CanAm aims to provide expert guidance to all investors who now have to complete the EB-5 investment process before November 21, 2019 to still qualify under the current $500,000 minimum investment requirement.

In order to still invest under the current minimum investment threshold of $500,000, it is important to act quickly:

Find a Reputable Regional Center

First, prospective EB-5 investors need to find a suitable regional center which has high-quality investment projects available and can provide subscription documents shortly. After reviewing the offering documents, EB-5 investors should proceed to prepare funds and move forward with the EB-5 investment process.

Retain an Immigration Attorney

After finding a suitable regional center, we highly recommend that EB-5 investors retain an experienced immigration attorney who specializes in the EB-5 program in order to properly file the I-526 petition and provide evidence outlining their source of funds.

It is absolutely essential to file Petition I-526 properly and remit the full investment amount of $500,000 before November 21, 2019 as any delay or faulty petitions will cause the investor to become subject to the new regulations.

