CanAm Enterprises
CanAm Enterprises

Significant changes to EB-5 Program announced: Minimum TEA investment increases to USD 900,000

ANI | Updated: Jul 26, 2019 17:53 IST

New Delhi [India] July 26(ANI/BusinessWire India): The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) published a final rule on July 24 that will bring significant regulatory changes to the popular EB-5 Immigrant Investor program.
Among several other changes, the regulation will raise the minimum investment amount in TEAs from $500,000 to $900,000, and $1.8 million outside TEAs. The final rule will go into effect on November 21, 2019.
CanAm Enterprises ('CanAm') has consistently informed EB-5 stakeholders about the expected change since the early stage of the regulatory process, outlining the importance of working with a reputable regional center. Following today's announcement, CanAm aims to provide expert guidance to all investors who now have to complete the EB-5 investment process before November 21, 2019 to still qualify under the current $500,000 minimum investment requirement.
Contact CanAm Enterprises to find out if you qualify for the EB-5 program.
In order to still invest under the current minimum investment threshold of $500,000, it is important to act quickly:
Find a Reputable Regional Center
First, prospective EB-5 investors need to find a suitable regional center which has high-quality investment projects available and can provide subscription documents shortly. After reviewing the offering documents, EB-5 investors should proceed to prepare funds and move forward with the EB-5 investment process.
Retain an Immigration Attorney
After finding a suitable regional center, we highly recommend that EB-5 investors retain an experienced immigration attorney who specializes in the EB-5 program in order to properly file the I-526 petition and provide evidence outlining their source of funds.
It is absolutely essential to file Petition I-526 properly and remit the full investment amount of $500,000 before November 21, 2019 as any delay or faulty petitions will cause the investor to become subject to the new regulations.
Why pursue an EB-5 Visa through CanAm?
CanAm enterprises has financed over 55 EB-5 project loans and raised more than $2.8 billion in EB-5 capital across the United States leading to over 13,000 green card approvals. Having already repaid over $1.25 billion back to investors, CanAm is truly an experienced leader in the EB-5 industry.
CanAm invites everyone pursuing permanent residency in the United States to read CanAm's EB-5 Program Overview and inquire about the EB-5 visa options through one of the various contact options.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 17:57 IST

GE T&D India reports sharp plunge in profit to Rs 3.4 crore in Q1

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): GE Transmission and Distribution India on Friday reported a sharp dip in its profit after tax of Rs 3.4 crore during the first quarter of current fiscal compared to Rs 82 crore in Q1 of the previous financial year.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 17:46 IST

IDBI Bank ramps up Talent Building Program with Manipal Global...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] July 26(ANI/NewsVoir): Manipal Global Academy of BFSI (MGABFSI) and IDBI Bank Ltd have renewed a Memorandum of Understanding for further period of two years to enroll the students for one year Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF) programme.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 17:10 IST

Jubilant Life Sciences Q1 profit down 9 pc y-o-y to Rs 185 crore

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 26 (ANI): Jubilant Life Sciences said on Friday its profit after tax edged 9 per cent lower at Rs 185 crore in the year-ago period.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 16:36 IST

Nifty ends below 11,285, Yes Bank gains 9 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices ended on a positive note on Friday, breaking the six consecutive day fall despite weak global cues.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 16:20 IST

Bajaj Auto Q1 revenue up 4 pc to Rs 7,756 crore, profit rises marginally

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 (ANI): Two-and-three-wheeler maker Bajaj Auto on Friday reported 3.9 per cent increase in its revenue from operations to Rs 7,756 crore during the first fiscal quarter despite tepid volume growth of 2 per cent.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 15:25 IST

Maruti Suzuki reports 53 pc decline in Q1 profit at Rs 1,376 crore

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Maruti Suzuki on Friday reported nearly 53 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit of Rs 1,376.8 crore during April to June quarter as compared to Rs 2,015.1 crore in the same period of the previous year.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 14:57 IST

PNB reports surprise profit of Rs 1,019 crore for June quarter

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 (ANI): Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 1,018.6 crore for the quarter ended June 2019 (Q1 FY20) despite a marginal rise in non-performing assets (NPAs) against a net loss of Rs 940 crore in a year-ago period.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 13:56 IST

PVR's net profit plunges to Rs 16 crore due to rising expenses

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Multiplex cinema operator PVR Limited's consolidated net profit fell to Rs 16.18 crore on revenue of Rs 880.39 crore in the April to June quarter over Q1 FY19.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 13:08 IST

Vedanta unwinds Cairn India's structured investment with gains

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 (ANI): Vedanta Ltd's overseas subsidiary Cairn India Holdings Limited (CIHL) and Volcan Investments Limited have agreed to unwind entirely the structured investment entered between them ahead of the originally envisaged schedule.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 12:54 IST

Candor TechSpace organises Workspace Efficiency Summit on Indoor...

New Delhi [India] July 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Candor TechSpace, the leading provider of IT/ITES office spaces, held a Workspace Efficiency Summit on Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) at Taj Mahal Hotel, New Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 12:47 IST

Superfruit Cranberry - Your monsoon saviour

New Delhi [India] July 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Cranberries are the underrated stars of the berry family. In fact, they are often referred to as 'Super Foods' for its high nutritional contents and extremely low-calorie count - 25 calories per cup!

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 12:15 IST

Biocon Q1 net profit gallops 72 pc to Rs 206 crore

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 26 (ANI): Biopharmaceutical major Biocon has reported 72 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 206 crore during the quarter ended June 30 as opposed to Rs 120 crore during the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Read More
iocl