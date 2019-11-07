SimilarWeb
SimilarWeb

SimilarWeb, Altudo help Indian brands leverage digital insights for success

ANI | Updated: Nov 07, 2019 15:31 IST

Tel Aviv [Israel]/Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Nov 07(ANI/BusinessWire India): SimilarWeb, the world's leading market Intelligence Company, with their partner Altudo, customer experience and martech company, have helped brands create personalized digital experiences and strategies that drive revenue.
This partnership has reinforced SimilarWeb's presence in the Indian subcontinent by jointly enabling Indian businesses with better access to SimilarWeb's platform, as well as leveraging Altudo's experience and reach within the market.
"We see SimilarWeb's expansion in the Indian market as a key driver in our customers' digital transformation. The demand for our company's solutions within our prospect base is growing rapidly, and we look forward to helping them accelerate and scale up their business," said Or Offer, CEO of SimilarWeb.
"Brands are steadily realising the importance of infusing digital insights to better drive ROI and improve their business outcome. By identifying the key market trends, market demand, customer search behaviour and the competitive landscape, businesses can optimize their digital strategy, accelerate their growth, and maximize return," said Rahul Khosla, CEO Altudo and Co-Country Lead- India SimilarWeb.
With the largest international online panel consisting of hundreds of millions of devices, SimilarWeb provides granular insights about any website or app across a wide array of industries. India's leading brands including NDTV, Ibibo Group, OYO Hotels and Homes, Shine.com, Jagran News and Rage Communications have already been leveraging SimilarWeb to understand, track and grow their digital market share.
"We've had tremendous initial success with over six unicorns amongst many other clients already. I look forward to a long-term and strategic partnership between our companies to help India's businesses to compete digitally," says Amar Duggal, co-Country Lead-Similarweb.
Earlier this year, SimilarWeb launched four tailored solutions which expand on SimilarWeb's existing user experience to present focused packages of features specifically designed for the business workflows of their users:
* Marketing: Delivering competitive intelligence to build and optimize customer acquisition strategies.
* Research: Monitoring digital market share and trends, benchmarking against competitors' performance and providing a holistic view of the customer journey.
* Sales: Equipping organizations with market insights through tailored consultative selling, finding and qualifying the leads that help sales teams close more business.
* Investors: Identifying market signals and performing due diligence to determine investability and digital-health of companies for leading investors.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

iocl