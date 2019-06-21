Singapore MathGym launches operations in India
ANI | Updated: Jun 20, 2019 16:14 IST

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] June 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Singapore MathGym, an after-school program offering Math skill courses from the age group of 4 to 14 have launched their India operations on 19th June 2019. Its Indian Headquarters is based out of Chennai.
The courses offered to improve the thinking and math skill of a child. It is a proven fact that Math skills taught in the formative years in a child are designed to provide the foundation children need, to succeed in elementary school and beyond.
"Singapore MathGym is an enrichment program that has a focused vision to empower children to evolve into critical, creative and self-inspired thinkers as well as learners for life. In India, majority of the children memorize Math up to the Higher secondary level and struggle thereafter. This program aims to make the learning of Math more enjoyable while laying a foundation in higher-order math skills," said Aspire K Swaminathan, Head - Indian Operations.
"Tomorrow's challenges can't be solved by yesterday's skill set," he added.
How does this program work?
Singapore MathGym teaches Math by inculcating critical thinking processes, expanding comprehension and instilling the right attitude toward Math through the independence of thought, self-discovery and discipline.
"Math concepts are taught so as to enable the students to develop their thinking skills which give MathGym its unique approach. This is something that is not practised by any other Math enrichment program currently available. The self - directed discovery learning emphasized in this program, will be stress - free learning as it has a 'no grade' approach and also has features of fun learning in the form of game applications, quizzes and visual representation," said Lakshmi, Director, Global Headquarters, Singapore MathGym.
Three delivery models to choose from
This program is aimed at those parents who want to ensure their children's competencies and faculties are in tune with the current skill sets that are in demand. The program has 3 delivery models: In school, after school and weekend models.
"The curriculum is coupled with additional modules like logical thinking, visual thinking, analytical thinking, critical thinking, lateral thinking and data analysis and gives a head start for success in any competitive exam or career thereafter. The children are introduced to new concepts through props, pictures, games and real-world examples, to practice the concepts they learnt," said Swaminathan.
With gamification, personalisation and positive messaging, learning is continuous, interactive and highly effective with Singapore MathGym. They are also equipped with the best practices such as the CPA, Bar Modelling and Sakamoto methods that establish a strong foundation in the core mathematical concepts.
Updated: Jun 20, 2019 18:37 IST

