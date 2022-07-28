Singapore, US, Mauritius top countries for FDI inflows into India in FY 2021-22

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Singapore, at a share of 27.01 per cent and the United States, at a share of 17.94 per cent, have emerged as the top two sourcing nations in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) equity flows into India in the financial year 2021-22, followed by Mauritius, Netherland, and Switzerland.

According to the UNCTAD World Investment Report 2022, India has improved one position, and reached the seventh rank among the top 20 host economies for 2021.

FDI Equity inflow in Manufacturing Sectors have increased by 76 per cent in FY 2021-22 (USD 21.34 billion) compared to previous FY 2020-21 (USD 12.09 billion).



Notwithstanding negative externalities, India received the highest annual FDI inflows of USD 84,835 million in FY 21-22, overtaking the previous year's FDI by USD 2.87 billion.

"The Government continues to liberalize investment restrictions, eliminate regulatory barriers, nurture international relations and improve business environment." said the statement.

Sector-wise, computer software and hardware, services sector and automobile, amongst others were top performers during the FY 2021-22. Among the states, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Delhi were amongst those which received the highest FDI inflow.

During FY 2021-22 FDI has been reported from 101 countries, whereas, it was reported from 97 countries during the previous FY 2020-21.

"The FDI policy regime continues to welcome all investments in the country subject to compliance of applicable entry conditions and rules/regulations," stated the official report. (ANI)

