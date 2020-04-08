Singapore's Ranosys Technologies partners with Bikaner Technical University

New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): In a bid to skill tech graduates and offer them mentorship for professional opportunities, Singapore's software development company Ranosys Technologies has signed an OutSystems education protocol with Bikaner Technical University (BTU).

Under this initiative, Ranosys will engage students of BTU and skill them in OutSystems, one of the low-code app development platforms in the world.

OutSystems is a leading platform to build mobile and web apps. Over the years, it has helped organisations build enterprise-grade apps by offering solutions that can be easily integrated with existing business systems.

According to a recent report from Gartner, the low-code development platform will drive more than 65 per cent of all enterprise applications in the world by 2024. Through this protocol, BTU will have the distinction of being the first university from India to have such a programme.

"This partnership will empower students to learn OutSystems best practices in the classroom and prepare them to make significant contributions and address challenges as skilled employees," said H D Charan, Vice-Chancellor of Bikaner Technical University.

Rameshwar Vyas, Founder and CEO of Ranosys, said the company believes that low-code is the future of application development and will become mainstream. "Empowering students with the right knowledge, material and guidance will unlock unprecedented career opportunities for them."

Bikaner Technical University has affiliations with 43 different engineering colleges from 10 districts and offers more than 50 under-graduate and post-graduate courses for entrepreneurship development and innovation. (ANI)

