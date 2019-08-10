Singh & Associates
Singh & Associates on a strategic expansion; move to a new office in Bengaluru

ANI | Updated: Aug 10, 2019 13:31 IST

New Delhi [India] August 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Singh & Associates (S&A), India's leading full-service law firm, has relocated its Bengaluru office to a bigger facility with best-in-class infrastructure. With this shift to a more strategic and central location at Richmond Road part of the Central Business District of the city, S&A is looking to strengthen its presence in South India; its Bengaluru office servicing the region since 2010.
With the new infrastructure S&A is set to service existing and new clients with respect to litigation and ADR, intellectual property, contracts and transactions, corporate and tax and other related advisory services, etc.
Singh & Associates is exponentially growing its services across the nation; the new facility is set to augment S&A's existing presence not only in Bengaluru but in the entire southern region.
Located at Condor Mirage, the facility is spaciously spread across 6350 sq. ft. and will support Singh & Associates' growing business in various practice areas.
"We penetrated Bengaluru market long back and the new office is an extension of our firm's commitment to meet the requirement of the businesses' legal needs. We are encouraged and enthused by the great trust we have earned from our clients through the years. With this expansion, we are looking to increase our team size to meet the client's need and expand our services", opined Manoj K Singh, Founding Partner, Singh & Associates (S&A).
With more than 150 professionals on board, with expertise in multiple practices areas, S&A is all set for the next level of growth in the legal industry.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

